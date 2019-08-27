Love from music City Gala honoring country music legend & Grand Ole Opry star Bill Anderson

Grand Ole Opry Legend

Grand Ole Opry star Bill Anderson to recieve the ICON award Sept 5th from Love From Music City Gala

Love From Music City helps military vets in nashville, and kids in 10 countries including the U.S.” — Shanda Tripp, Founder of Love From Music City

Nashville, TN. - Shanda and Robb Tripp, founders of the 501C3 nonprofit LOVE FROM MUSIC CITY, announced today that country music legend and 58 yr. opry star WHISPERING BILL ANDERSON will be honored with the lifetime achievement award on Thursday September 5th, 2019.

The event will feature Charlene Tilton ) Lucy Ewing, Dallas), T Graham Brown, Dailey & Vincent, Jimmy Fortune( Statler Bros) presenting the award to BILL ANDERSON.

Bluegrass stars Daily and Vincent will headline the gala and perform live on stage.

Country music star T GRAHAM BROWN will present the ICON award to Bill Anderson .

The event will take place from 7 - 9:30 pm at the Bluegrass and Yacht Club, 550 Johnny Cash Pkwy. in Hendersonville, TN.

STARS CONFIRMED TO ATTEND: BILL ANDERSON( ICON RECIPIENT) , T GRAHAM BROWN ( PRESENTING TO BILL ANDERSON) GRAND OLE OPRY LEGEND, DAILEY AND VINCENT, CHARLENE TILTON( LUCY EWING, DALLAS) CHERISH LEE( COUNTRY MUSIC ARTIST), JIMMY FORTUNE ( STATLER BROS) , FORMER NFL STAR & TENESSEE TITAN KEVIN LONG , AND MANY OTHERS

Love From Music City (LFMC) supports children like Baby Jonathan, a beautiful baby boy who was found in Haiti on a trash heap. Love from Music City also sponsors orphan projects in 12 countries including the U.S. and underwrites 3 orphanages in the country of Haiti; one is exclusively for handicapped children.

Love From Music City Gala is the party of the year! It’s a fun and entertaining fundraiser to bring businesses and people of the community together to help reach so many hurting people in our own community and bring hope to those suffering abroad.

General admission is $125 per person and includes admission to the Silent Auction, Main Entertainment, participation in the Live and a full dinner.

Many stars from TV, film and music will be attending including: Charline

Tilton, James Payne among many others.

Tickets are available: Exclusive VIP admission is $250 and adds premier reserved table

seating at the front of the room and a special “Meet & Greet” with

our guest stars in our VIP lounge.

LFMC is committed to providing for the physical, emotional and educational needs for children, poverty-stricken families, and Veterans in need.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit

www.lovefrommusiccity.org, or call 629.200.1635.

NOTE FOR MEDIA:

ALL MEDIA IS URGED TO COVER THIS EVENT, LIVE SHOTS WELCOMED, THE HONOREE, HEADLINER, CRYSTAL BROWN (COO OF LFMC), SHANDA & ROBB TRIPP (LFMC FOUNDERS) AND ALL CELEBRITIES ATTENIDNG ARE AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW ON THE NIGHT OF THE EVENT, SHANDA TRIPP IS AVAIL NOW FOR INTERVIEWS PRE THE EVENT.

MEDIA CALL TIME: 5:30PM

ARRIVALS: 6-7:00PM

MEDIA CONTACT: ROGER NEAL @ NEAL PR

PR FIRM FOR LOVE FROM MUSIC CITY GALA

323-366-2796, Prstarus2000@yahoo.com



