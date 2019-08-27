Rewarding L.A.Co-Op Announces Open Enrollment for Members to Save on Summer Camp

Join The Co-Op Serving Awesome Moms...Kids...and Dads Too Join the Co-Op that Helps Families Save Thousands of Dollars on Summer Camp We Find Companies Talented Professionals + Generate Proceeds to Do Good & Enjoy Life www.RecruitingforGood.com

Members who join Co-Op by October 31, 2019 and successfully participate in Recruiting for Good; earn saving rewards for 2020 Summer Camp in Los Angeles.

Join the Only Co-Op in L.A. that Helps Fund Summer Camp and Save Families Thousands of Dollars” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency sponsoring Social Co-Op Rewarding L.A. Fun for Good to help fund local causes. Participating members who join Co-Op by October 31, 2019; can now earn 2020 summer camp savings According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Does your family love to invest in your child's creative and STEM development, attend L.A.'s best summer camps, and save thousands of dollars? Then, join our fun purpose driven co-op to do it all."How to Join Rewarding L.A. Co-Op1. Members refer companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search; and members earn 5% of proceeds generated from fulltime placements to fund causes and fun rewards.2. Recruiting for Good donates $1,000 from the 1st placement made with the referred company to the members' favorite LA cause (nonprofit or school).3. When placements are made thru recruiting services, proceeds are shared to fund summer camp.Carlos Cymerman, adds "We're a personal and purpose driven fun Co-Op for 100 members and families, making life great in L.A."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals kickass jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Rewarding LA is a Social Co-Op sponsored by Recruiting for Good to help fund causes. We share 5% of proceeds generated thru recruiting placements with members who successfully participate; by supporting their causes, and rewarding fun for the whole family (benefits, perks, and services). To sign up www.RewardingLA.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding and sponsoring 'Our Moms Work," a personal cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Want to return to work? Looking to change jobs? Or strategize about getting a raise? And can't talk to your significant other or your boss...we're here for you...meet in person in Santa Monica to listen...provide solutions...and support your career goals. To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



