Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met today with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, on the margins of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France. The leaders spoke of the significance of the 25th anniversary of South African democracy and Canadian support to end apartheid.

The Prime Minister congratulated President Ramaphosa on his recent electoral win and on becoming the next Chair of the African Union (AU). The two leaders discussed the importance of strengthening G7 cooperation with the AU to address issues of common concern, including gender equality, peace and security and tackling climate change.

The two leaders noted the contribution by Canada in support of the next replenishment of the Global Fund and the importance of investing in girls education as means of ensuring the health and economic development of Africans.

They affirmed the strong and growing relations between Canada and South Africa and the common interest in promoting growth and prosperity that benefits everyone through the promotion of bilateral trade and the recent entry into force of the African Continental Free Trade.



