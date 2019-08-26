Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of New Members to Its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced the appointment of Howard C. Birndorf and Roshawn Blunt to its Board of Directors.



Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and CEO of Adamis, stated, “We are very excited to bring on these two new members with such strong credentials to Adamis’ Board. They bring tremendous leadership, creativity, success, reimbursement, market access, compliance, and healthcare innovation to the company. Together, they provide us with years of experience and expertise that will help enable us to move into the next stages of corporate development. Their proven track record, knowledge and relationships in the pharmaceuticals area will be an asset to the company as we continue our transition from a development company into a company with several sources of revenues.”

The new board additions include:

Howard C. Birndorf: Mr. Birndorf is a biotechnology entrepreneur and one of the founders of the biotech industry in San Diego, California. In 1978, Birndorf co-founded San Diego’s first biotech, the monoclonal antibody company Hybritech. The company was subsequently bought by Eli Lilly and Company in 1986, and Mr. Birndorf went on to found or co-found a number of other successful companies including Gen-Probe, IDEC Pharmaceuticals (which merged with Biogen to form Biogen-Idec), and Ligand Pharmaceuticals. Birndorf was also involved in the formation of Gensia (Sicor) and was a director of Neurocrine Biosciences. He was the founder and co-chair of the Coalition for 21st Century Medicine and was co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Nanogen, Inc. Birndorf received his B.A. in Biology from Oakland University, an M.S. in Biochemistry from Wayne State University, and has received honorary Doctor of Science degrees from Oakland University and Wayne State University.

Roshawn Blunt: Ms. Blunt has more than 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. Currently, Ms. Blunt founded and is managing director of 1798 Consultants, which is a national healthcare consulting firm focused on educating and developing strategies for clients to address healthcare compliance, reimbursement, health policy and patient access issues. She began her pharmaceutical career at The Boston Consulting Group, working primarily on cases in the healthcare industry. She has held a variety of strategic reimbursement and commercialization positions of increasing importance at Amgen, Inc. including involvement in the marketing of Aranesp and acting as global government affairs director in the company’s Washington DC office. Ms. Blunt was also the first global director of health economics and reimbursement for Biosense Webster, a Johnson & Johnson company. Prior to starting 1798 Consultants, she was vice president of strategy, planning, and communication at Long Beach Memorial Center and Miller Children’s Hospital. Ms. Blunt graduated from Princeton University, where she received her A.B. from the Woodrow Wilson School of International and Public Policy. She earned her M.B.A. from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

These two new independent board members have replaced Robert B. Rothermel, who has resigned from the Board for personal reasons. Additional information concerning his resignation is contained in a report on Report on Form 8-K that the Company will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Richard C. Williams, Chairman, added, “The Company would like to thank Robert B. Rothermel for his contributions in helping grow the company and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory disease, allergy and opioid overdose. The company’s SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg products were approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. In July, Sandoz, a division of Novartis Group, announced it had fully launched both in the U.S. Please refer to www.SYMJEPI.com for additional product information. Adamis is developing additional products, including a naloxone injection product candidate, ZIMHI, for the treatment of opioid overdose, and a metered dose inhaler and dry powder inhaler product candidates for the treatment of asthma and COPD. The company’s subsidiary, U.S. Compounding, Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for patients, animals, hospitals, clinics and surgery centers throughout most of the United States.

Contact:

Mark Flather

Senior Director, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

(858) 412-7951

mflather@adamispharma.com



