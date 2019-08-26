Atreca Announces Appointment of Dr. Lindsey Rolfe to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on a deep understanding of the human immune response, today announced the appointment of Lindsey Rolfe, BSc, MB ChB, MRCP, FFPM, to the company’s Board of Directors. In addition, Lawrence Steinman, M.D., Stanford University Professor and co-founder of Atreca, has resigned from the Board, effective as of August 22, 2019, but will continue to serve as a technical advisor to the company.



“As we prepare to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ATRC-101 later this year and enter the clinic in early 2020, Lindsey’s deep oncology expertise and her experience in the development of oncology therapeutics will be critical as the company continues to evolve,” said John Orwin, Chief Executive Officer. “At the same time, I would like to recognize and thank Dr. Steinman for his contributions and support, which have helped shape Atreca since our founding. We greatly appreciate Larry’s contributions to the company to date and are grateful that he will continue to support Atreca as both an advisor and as chairman of our external scientific advisory board.”

Dr. Rolfe brings more than 20 years of drug development experience to Atreca. Currently, Dr. Rolfe is the Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Clinical and Preclinical Development and Pharmacovigilance at Clovis Oncology, Inc. Prior to joining Clovis, Dr. Rolfe served in senior oncology product development roles at Celgene Corporation, Pharmion Corporation, Cambridge Antibody Technology, UCB Inc. and Celltech Group plc. Dr. Rolfe received her degree in medicine from the University of Edinburgh and obtained her post-graduate internal medicine qualification as a Member of the Royal College of Physicians (MRCP). She has specialist accreditation in Pharmaceutical Medicine from the UK General Medical Council and is a Fellow of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine.

“I am very excited to join Atreca’s Board during such an important phase for the company with ATRC-101 advancing into the clinic early next year,” said Dr. Rolfe. “I believe that Atreca has a novel and promising approach to drug discovery, which the company is using to build a pipeline of differentiated product candidates with the potential to address serious unmet medical need in solid tumor cancers, and I look forward to working with the team to bring those therapies to patients.”

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Atreca’s discovery platform relies on the human immune system to discover unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing an active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets and provide the basis for novel clinical therapeutic candidates such as ATRC-101, the company’s lead clinical candidate. The company expects to file an Investigational New Drug application for ATRC-101 by the end of 2019 and to commence a Phase 1b study in multiple solid tumor types in early 2020. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our strategy and future plans, including statements regarding the development of ATRC-101 and our clinical and regulatory plans, and the timing thereof. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as “will”, “expect,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, any clinical trials and Investigational New Drug application and other regulatory submissions, and other matters that are described in our prospectus, dated June 19, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov , including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

