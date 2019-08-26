National General Holdings Corp. to Present at the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) announced today that it will present at the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference which will be held in New York, New York on September 4 and 5, 2019. National General’s Chief Executive Officer Barry Karfunkel and Chief Financial Officer Mike Weiner are scheduled to present at 10:10 A.M. ET on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

The conference presentation will be available via webcast and may be accessed on the National General Holdings Corp. website at http://ir.nationalgeneral.com/events-and-presentations . A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days after the event.

About National General Holdings Corp.

National General Holdings Corp., headquartered in New York City, is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. National General traces its roots to 1939, has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best, and provides personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, motorcycle, supplemental health, and other niche insurance products.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations

Phone: 212-380-9462

Email: InvestorRelations@NGIC.com



