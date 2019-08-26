There were 578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,587 in the last 365 days.

National General Holdings Corp. to Present at the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) announced today that it will present at the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference which will be held in New York, New York on September 4 and 5, 2019. National General’s Chief Executive Officer Barry Karfunkel and Chief Financial Officer Mike Weiner are scheduled to present at 10:10 A.M. ET on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

The conference presentation will be available via webcast and may be accessed on the National General Holdings Corp. website at http://ir.nationalgeneral.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days after the event.

About National General Holdings Corp.
National General Holdings Corp., headquartered in New York City, is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. National General traces its roots to 1939, has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best, and provides personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, motorcycle, supplemental health, and other niche insurance products.

Investor Contact
Investor Relations
Phone: 212-380-9462
Email: InvestorRelations@NGIC.com

