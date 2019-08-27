Elite Management Services Announces New West Virginia Office

Elite Management Services Logo

Elite Management Services is ready to provide excellent HOA management services to communities throughout West Virginia.

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Management Services, a leading HOA management company in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky is now offering expert association management services to West Virginia. Elite has been expanding throughout the Midwest and is now ready to provide HOA management solutions to southeastern states.

According to U.S. News and World Reports, West Virginia ranks 8th in housing affordability among all 50 states. The low cost of living is making it easier for people to own homes in West Virginia. Communities are in development to keep up with homeowner population growth. Elite plans to provide excellent management services so these new community associations can thrive.

John Rinard, General Manager of Elite Management Services, states “We are proud to announce our expansion into West Virginia. Our goal is to provide communities with full-service HOA property management they can depend on.”

Over the years, Elite has perfected the way they manage community associations, but they are always trying to improve. By expanding into new territory, Elite is learning more about the industry and how it changes throughout the country. West Virginia is a great example of this; Elite plans to expand their knowledge with the help of these community associations and implement new practices in other areas they serve.

“There is no limit to what we can learn from working with board members across the country. We are confident that our expansion into West Virginia will benefit both our company and the HOAs we serve,” says Rinard.

The West Virginia Office is located at:

232 Capital Street

Charleston, WV 25301

Phone Number: (304) 205-1676

About Elite Management Services

Elite Management Services is a professional property management company that specializes in HOA and condominium association management. Elite has eight office locations that provide Community Management Services in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia. For more information about Elite Management Services, please visit www.emspm.com or call (855) 238-8488.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.