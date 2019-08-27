Events.com Announces Partnership with Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival Held in Downtown San Diego

November 2-5, 2019 - San Diego Events.com Partners with Wonderfront Music Festival

95+ Bands, 7+ Stages, 3 Days

We needed a fully customizable and cutting edge ticketing partner. Events.com was the best solution, and to boot they have some of the newest marketing capabilities that others just couldn’t touch.” — Paul Thornton, Co-founder of Wonderfront

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Events.com, a leading global event management and registration platform, and Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival, a highly-anticipated 7+ stage, 95+ band festival, today announced a partnership to bring a seamless ticketing experience to event goers attending the 3-day music, culinary and arts festival held at San Diego’s stunning waterfront of downtown.Wonderfront will showcase the hottest emerging artists, beloved stars, and local favorites. The musical lineup includes over 95 artists (and growing), including Miguel, Slightly Stoopid, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, MGMT, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Nicky Jam, Don Omar, Vince Staples, Tyga, Tucanes de Tijuana, Walk the Moon, X Ambassadors, Michael Franti, Migos, Guitar Legends 3, and many more.In addition to a stacked lineup, the festival will also include experiences that celebrate a sense of discovery and fun, including arts, craft beer tasting, culinary tastings and participatory activations.“We wanted to create a different kind of festival,” said Paul Thornton, Co-founder of Wonderfront. “One where the destination becomes part of the experience, one where the fan can customize their weekend, and one that integrates downtown San Diego into the fabric of the festival. We are creating a ‘Fall Break’ celebration like none other. Our unique features meant we needed a fully customizable and cutting edge ticketing partner. Events.com was the best solution we found, and to boot they have some of the newest marketing capabilities that others just couldn’t touch.”“With spectacular weather, epic views and accessible transportation, there's no place like San Diego and there's no better place for a 3-day music festival,” said Mitch Thrower, Founder and Chairman, Events.com. “Wonderfront combines all that with an incredible musical lineup and experiences true to San Diego culture. We're honored to partner with them and give their attendees a seamless ticketing experience."The Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival takes place November 22-24, 2019 on the waterfront in downtown San Diego. Buy Tickets on Events.com at https://events.com/r/en_US/tickets/wonderfront-festival-san-diego-november-760656 About Events.comEvents.com connects people with the experiences they love. Its mobile-first event management and registration platform helps organizers manage, market, and monetize everything from low-key fundraisers to massive festivals and marathons. With its end-to-end event management solutions, including sponsorship sales software, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step of planning. Learn more at Events.com.About Wonderlust Events, LLCBased in San Diego, Wonderlust Events llc is an innovative events and entertainment company focused on conceiving, creating, and executing impactful, music-based live experiences delivered across multiple mediums (theatrical, traditional, and streaming broadcast). Its founders, Paul Thornton and Ernie Hahn, each have over 20 years of experience in large-scale event promotions, production and creative development.##



