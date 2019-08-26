Over 70 cases of child trafficking under investigation

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 26 - More than 70 cases of child trafficking are under investigation in the country, the Secretary of State for Human Rights, Ana Celeste Januário, announced this Monday in Luanda.,

Of the cases registered in the first six months of this year, 15 were tried and convicted.

Data from the National Children's Institute (INAC) indicate that in 2018 there were 18 cases of child trafficking and 15 reports of child involvement with unknown persons via the Internet, some of which resulted in sexual violations.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.