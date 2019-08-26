Alpha Capital Partners meets with White House Council about investing in Lafayette, Louisiana

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Pa., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Capital Partners, a leading investor in opportunity zone projects, participated in a roundtable discussion with the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council (WHORC) on Wednesday, August 7th. The 50-member roundtable deliberated ways they can each support housing projects in underserved communities. Led by Scott Turner, Executive Director of WHORC, the tour stopped in Lafayette, Louisiana where Alpha recently acquired University Place Apartments, a student housing project adjacent to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.



Through the efforts of the Acadiana Planning Commission and their dedication to opportunity zone projects, Lafayette was one of nine districts selected for the tour. University Place Apartments is one of Alpha’s recent investment properties, prominently located along Lafayette’s University Corridor, and was the first stop on the council’s bus tour during their time in the city. The delegation was hosted by Alpha’s Managing Director of Marketing, Lola Soyebo Harris, who stated, “The delegation was eager to see up close how Alpha will revitalize current residential spaces and amenities as well as how we are able to perform sustainable upgrades without displacing current residents. They were impressed with our consistency in keeping affordability top of mind for current and future residents.”

During the discussion, the importance of investing in opportunity zones was reinforced by Turner, who said, “The goal is to bring new life, not just for now but to bring about real change, real transformation and long-term sustainability.” As Alpha continues to invest in opportunity zones around the country, the focus will remain on offering affordable solutions, performing quality upgrades and serving the community.

Alpha Capital Partners remains committed to staying engaged with local community leaders and maintaining relationships with organizations such as the Acadiana Planning Community and Louisiana Economic Development. Alpha is excited to be a part of the economic growth in Lafayette and making sure affordable solutions are offered to the current students and future residents alike.

About Alpha Capital Partners

Alpha Capital Partners is a Pittsburgh-based real estate investment and development firm that acquires, develops, and manages student-housing and multi-family communities in secondary and tertiary markets. The company is the leader in the middle-market space and has delivered higher-than-expected margins and risk-adjusted returns. Alpha Capital Partners is continuously growing its portfolio and currently owns 30+ properties in growth markets across the United States. For additional information, visit www.alphacapitalpartners.com.

