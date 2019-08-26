TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Expands Use of SteraMist for Emergency and Health Services

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform through the manufacturing, licensing, servicing, and selling of its SteraMist® brand of products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog - announced today that Kansas Department of Health and Environment, recently purchased seven (7) SteraMist® mobile disinfection units for use throughout the state of Kansas.



SteraMist is EPA-registered on list K for Ebola, and has previously been used to combat the spread of this dangerous pathogen though emergency protocols and proven efficacy.

With the assistance of a grant, Kansas Department of Health and Environment purchased a total of seven (7) portable SteraMist Environment Systems, intended for use in emergency outbreaks including, but not limited to, Ebola. The SteraMist Environment Systems reside within strategically placed locations, and are able to be rapidly deployed throughout the state in the event of an emergency outbreak. TOMI provided all necessary protocols, technical training, and maintenance requirements to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

In addition, one of seven of the Kansas Preparedness Healthcare Coalition, the South East Region purchased their own our handheld point and spray SteraMist Surface Unit.

Dr. Halden Shane, CEO, states, “We are proud to have Kansas Department of Health and Environment as one of our premier clients prepared for the fight against pandemic outbreaks and resistant special pathogens, and we appreciate this opportunity to once again demonstrate SteraMist efficacy as a powerful technology aiding in the battle against MDROs (multiple drug resistant organisms) and rising HAI rates.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide referred to as ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

