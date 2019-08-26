Top scientists and students to share emerging research about the future of conservation

MEDIA ADVISORY



Duck experts from around the world flock to Winnipeg for international conference

Event: The North American Duck Symposium

Date: August 26 - 30, 2019

Location: The Fairmont Winnipeg | 2 Lombard Pl, Winnipeg, MB R3B 0Y3

Details: It’s the most prestigious waterfowl conference on the continent. The North American Duck Symposium attracts academics, biologists, consultants and professionals from around the world. These top scientists will be sharing cutting-edge research not only about ducks, but about how our understanding of these birds will shape the future of conservation and the environment as a whole.

Visit northamericanducksymposium.org for complete information on sessions, presentations and speakers.

Special invitation for media on Thursday, August 29th: Field trip to Oak Hammock Marsh

Local media are invited to join some of the continent’s top waterfowl scientists on a field trip to Oak Hammock Marsh (located 20 kilometers north of Winnipeg, between Stonewall and Selkirk). Learn more about emerging science and conservation efforts – and experience some of the amazing habitat that supports North America’s migratory birds firsthand.

The field trip will run from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. Group transportation departing at 4:30 p.m. from the Fairmont Hotel is available.

To sign up for this field trip, or to arrange attendance at other aspects of the North American Duck Symposium, please contact:

Janet Rogowsky

Ducks Unlimited Canada

204-330-3609

j_rogowsky@ducks.ca

Jennifer Sanford Ducks Unlimited Canada 2369904996 j_sanford@ducks.ca



