Signing of the USD 10 Million Line of Financing Agreement between The Islamic Corporation for The Development of The Private Sector (ICD) and the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-ps.org), the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), signed a USD 10 Million Line of Financing Agreement with the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan (SBFEAT).

H.E. Mr. Rahimberdi J. Jepbarov, Chairman of SBFEAT) and Mr. Samir Taghiyev, Senior Relationship Manager for CIS Region at ICD, on behalf of the CEO, Mr. Ayman Sejiny, signed the Line of Financing Agreement for a USD 10 million facility during the First Caspian Economic Forum held in Avaza, Turkmenistan on August 12, 2019.

The USD 10 million Shari’ah - compliant Line of Financing facility based on Wakala structure will be utilized by SBFEAT to provide financial support to the private sector in Turkmenistan, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through Islamic modes of financing.

This financing is the first Shari’ah - compliant facility for SBFEAT, which will enable the SBFEAT to offer Shari’ah-compliant products along with other banking services.

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector: Established in 1999, ICD (www.ICD-ps.org) is a multilateral development organization and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. The purpose of the ICD is to promote, in accordance with the principles of the Shari’ah, the economic development of its 54 member countries by encouraging the establishment, expansion and modernization of private enterprises producing goods and services in such a way as to supplement the activities of the IsDB. For more information about ICD, visit www.icd-ps.org

About the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan: SBFEAT (https://www.TFEB.gov.tm/en/) is the state commercial bank, which acts as an official agent of the Government of Turkmenistan in international capital markets by carrying out activities to attract mid-term and long-term loans to finance development projects in the country. Established in 1992, the Bank has become the largest bank in the country and currently holds strong positions on the money market of Turkmenistan and accumulated substantial experience cooperating and partnering with various foreign financial institutions: commercial and investment banks, export credit agencies and development banks. SBFEAT also provides financial services to corporate clients and population in general. SBFEAT acts as the IsDB Governor’s Office for Turkmenistan.

For more information visit SBFEAT’s website at: https://www.TFEB.gov.tm/index.php/en/



