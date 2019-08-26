Mountain America Credit Union’s Charity Concert Raises Over $30,000 for Suicide Awareness and Prevention

/EIN News/ -- SANDY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union teamed up with Alex Boyé to present the Mountain America Charity concert on August 22, 2019, at the Sandy Amphitheater. Over $30,000 was raised to help support suicide awareness and prevention, with all proceeds benefiting the Bend Not Break Foundation .



Since 2007, suicide rates in Utah have tripled. Founded by Alex Boyé, the Bend Not Break Foundation was created to lift and transform lives through the gift of music. As an official advocate for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Alex travels the country to uplift junior high and high school students struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts.

“As the leading cause of death among Utah teens, suicide has affected all of us,” says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “We appreciate the entire community coming together to help prevent future tragedies.”

Through August 31, 2019, donations can be made to the Bend Not Break Foundation by texting ALEXBOYE to 74121 or by visiting macu.com/charity .

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 840,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 90 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/869b5eeb-0a27-4b93-8e4f-67c14392bf55

Media Contact: Tony Rasmussen 801-325-6430 trasmussen@macu.com

Mountain America Credit Union teamed up with Alex Boyé to present the Mountain America Charity concert on August 22, 2019, at the Sandy Amphitheater. Mountain America Credit Union teamed up with Alex Boyé to present the Mountain America Charity concert on August 22, 2019, at the Sandy Amphitheater.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.