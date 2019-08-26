Antiviral Drugs Market To Reach USD 71.48 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Antiviral Drugs Market Size – USD 49.87 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.6%, Antiviral Drugs Industry Trends – Product launches along with effective R&D

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global antiviral drugs market was valued at USD 49.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 71.48 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%. Antiviral drugs help to diminish the duration of flu symptoms in otherwise healthy children and adults and may lessen the severity of common flu symptoms. Antiviral drugs are medicines that reduce the intensity of flu viruses to reproduce. Most antivirals are used for specific viral infections, while a broad-spectrum antiviral is effective against a wide range of viruses. Antiviral drugs are suggested for both treatment and prevention of flu. Antiviral drugs work best when consumed within 48 hours of beginning of flu symptoms, but they may still offer benefits when taken later depending upon the nature of the flu. They may also reduce the risk of complications such as ear infections in children, respiratory complications requiring antibiotics, and hospitalization in adults. Viruses use the host's cells to replicate thus, creating a safe and effective antiviral drug is tough.

Rising incidences of viral infection along with increase in public awareness, rise in healthcare expenditure, effective investments on R&D and development of severe and life-threatening diseases is likely to foster the growth of the global antiviral drugs market. Furthermore, Huge target population is provided by increasing frequency of STIs caused by human immunodeficiency virus and human papillomavirus.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Growing incidences of HIV is likely to create higher demand for global antiviral drugs market. According to the statistics estimated by World Health Organization, around 70 million people have been infected with the HIV virus and about 35 million people have died of HIV

Complications of influenza, and other illnesses that resemble influenza, may require different treatment and in some cases, urgent medical attention which prescribes antiviral drugs for curation. Influenza viruses can become resistant to specific anti-influenza antiviral drugs, and all of these drugs may have side effects

HIV segment in the applications is likely to hold the highest market share during the forecast period due to growing incidences of HIV infections across the globe. HIV held a market share of roughly, 49.1% in the year 2018

Asia-Pacific regions registers the fastest growth in the antiviral drugs market with highest CAGR of 5.5%. Rising awareness regarding HIV and initiatives taken by the governments in the region to encourage the treatment of the disease will fuel the market growth in APAC

Owing to the introduction of new and solid drugs along with effective R&D practices, hepatitis registered as the fastest growing segment in the applications with highest compounded annual growth rate of 5.3%

North America held a market share of 35.1% in the year 2018. High level of R&D in the region makes North America to have chief market share in the market

Branded drugs segment dominated the antiviral drugs market with a market share of approximately, 53.2% due to availability of wide range of products along with high prescription rate

Key market players in the global antiviral drugs market include, Gilead Sciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Dr Reddy’s

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Global Antiviral Drugs market on the basis of type, application, mechanism of action and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Branded

Generic

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

HIV

Hepatitis

Herpes Simplex Virus

Influenza

Others

Mechanism of Action (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Reverse transcriptase inhibitors

Nucleotide polymerase inhibitors

Protease inhibitors

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

