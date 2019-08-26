Cartilage Repair Market To Reach USD 7.42 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Cartilage Repair Market Size – USD 4.80 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.6%, Cartilage Repair Industry Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Technological progressions

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A rise in the number of road accidents and injuries occurring due to sports activities across the globe resulting in bone and joint injuries is estimated to fuel the demand for cartilage repair products over the forecast period

Based on current analysis, the global cartilage repair market was valued at USD 4.80 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.42 billion by 2026, at a CAGR 5.6% Cartilage repair and regeneration is treatment for an otherwise healthy knee, but not for knees affected by osteoarthritis, a condition that causes natural cartilage deterioration from aging. Specifically, in the knee, the articular cartilage at the end of the thigh bone can become damaged from sports or other injuries, or even some illnesses, resulting in progressive pain and loss of mobility. Compared with other body tissues, cartilage has a poor blood supply, and therefore limited potential to heal itself or to support donor cartilage. Cartilage, the slippery tissue on the ends of and between bones, provides cushioning and shock absorption. Cartilage is a connective tissue found in many parts of the body. Although it is a tough and flexible material, it is relatively easy to damage. Understanding the difference between cartilage damage in the knee and a sprain, or ligament damage, is not easy because the symptoms can be similar. The challenge of coming up with a better solution for cartilage regeneration is on the minds of many researchers.

Throughout the world, new research and techniques continue to look into this matter and the early results look promising. Wide-reaching intensifying occurrence of diabetes and obesity is probable to oversee the cartilage repair market growth during the forecast period. Diabetes consequences in increased cartilage loss. Moreover, the increase in overweight/obese population majorly in North American and Asian region is anticipated to fuel the demand for cartilage repair products during the forecast period.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1735

Further key findings from the report suggest

Mosaicplasty is only used for isolated areas of cartilage damage, generally limited to 10-20 millimeters in size; this technique is most commonly used in patients under the age of 50 who picked up damage from an accident

Treatment modality segment includes cell based and non-cell based. Cell based is further sub segmented into chondrocyte transplantation and growth factor technology. Cell based treatment modality dominated the cartilage repair market with a market share of 41.7%

About 14 million Americans have osteoarthritis of the knees severe enough to cause pain and inflammation, according to the Arthritis Foundation. Growing prevalence of knee severities are likely to propel the demand for cartilage repair market

The application segment comprises of hyaline cartilage, fibrocartilage and elastic cartilage. The hyaline segment is anticipated to register the largest market share and growing CAGR of 5.9%

New clinical trial is evaluating a next-generation approach to replacing damaged knee cartilage with healthy cartilage cultivated from a patient’s own cells

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the cartilage repair market is expected to register itself as highest growing segment during the forecasted period, at a CAGR of 6.5%; owing it to the qualitative as well as quantitative market potential offered in developing nations such as China & India

The trial is evaluating NOVOCART3D, a combination device and procedure that develops “replacement” cartilage from a patient’s own cartilage cells (chondrocytes). NOVOCART 3D builds on an established technique called autologous chondrocyte implantation

In 2017, stem cells were being used to grow new cartilage for arthritic hips in a technique being developed at Washington University School of Medicine in a partnership with Cytex therapeutics

North America held the largest market share in the cartilage repair market, due to, increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases, presence of target population, and changing lifestyle of individuals in the U.S. and Canada

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cartilage-repair-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, the market is segmented on the basis of treatment modality, application, treatment type, end use and regions:

Treatment modality (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cell-Based Chondrocyte Transplantation Growth Factor Technology

Non-Cell-Based Tissue Scaffolds Cell-Free Composites

Other

Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hyaline

Fibrocartilage

Other

Treatment type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Palliative Viscosupplementation Debridement & Lavage

Intrinsic Repair Stimulus

Other

End use (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1735

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Pharma and Healthcare category by Reports And Data

Cetuximab Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cetuximab-market

Fluorouracil Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fluorouracil-market

Palbociclib Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/palbociclib-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.