Global Air Quality Monitoring Market Is Projected to Expand $6.88 Billion by 2022

Strict government regulations regarding industrial emissions, increasing air pollution level across the world and rising public-private partnership for air pollution monitoring propel the growth of the global air quality monitoring market. The indoor segment contributed to three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2016. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.5% till 2022.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global air quality monitoring market was estimated at $4.06 billion in 2016 and is expected to hit at $6.88 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2016 to 2022. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top winning strategies, top investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Stringent government regulations regarding industrial emissions, rising air pollution level across the world and increasing public-private partnership for air pollution monitoring drive the growth of the global air quality monitoring market. On the other hand, high product cost restrains growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing industrialization in emerging countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the industry.

The indoor segment to lead the trail by 2022-

Based on product type, the indoor segment accounted for three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2016 and is anticipated to dominate through 2016–2022. The outdoor segment, on the other hand, is projected to garner the fastest CAGR of 9.9% till 2022.

The chemical segment garnered the major share in 2016-

Based on the pollutant, the chemical segment contributed to more than half of the total market share in 2016 and is expected to retain its top status during the study period. The same segment is also predicted to showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.5% through 2016–2022.

North America to rule the roost by 2022-

Based on geography, North America held more than one-third of the total market in 2016 and is projected to be dominant during the estimated period. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would register the fastest CAGR of 10.5% till 2022.

Leading market players-

The key market players analyzed in the global air quality monitoring market report include Emerson Electric Co, Siemens AG, Testo AG, 3M Company, Horiba, Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, and Servomex Group Ltd. These market players have incorporated a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

