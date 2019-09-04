SightX Adds Industry Sales Leader Mark Levy as Head of Business Development

SightX adds Business Development leader to drive strategy and growth for SightX’s next generation insights technology across the Americas and Europe.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SightX , the A.I powered consumer intelligence platform, and a leader in the future of automated market research , is pleased to announce and welcome Mark Levy as the company’s Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Levy will be responsible for driving the Business Development strategy and growth for SightX’s next generation insights technology across the Americas and Europe.Levy has over 15 years of experience in Market Research. Prior to joining SightX, Levy helped develop and build the success of the Decipher survey platform for more than a decade of double digit growth from its early years through acquisition by FocusVision and beyond.Levy has top-performing operational and sales expertise in executing high value research across a variety of methodologies. He has developed relationships and engaged with most Fortune 500 companies and top ranked research agencies. Levy also led the operational execution of the ARF's 'Foundations of Quality' research in 2009 and 2013.“Having worked with a lot of technologies in the marketing and consumer insight arenas in both an operational and sales capacity, I couldn't be more excited about the unique capabilities SightX brings to market research. I am delighted to provide an innovative, leading edge solution for consumer engagement and automated analytics leveraging machine learning, natural language processing and a variety of other proprietary solutions in such an easy to use platform that will save our clients valuable time, effort, and money. I look forward to executing on our plans to help brands better understand and enhance their customer engagement, insights and actions in time frames once unimagined", said Levy.“We couldn’t be more excited to have someone with Mark’s experience and track record of success joining our team. His understanding of market research AND technology allows him to add a great deal of value to our clients who are seeking to better utilize both to drive business decisions,” said Tim Lawton, Co-CEO.###About SightXSightX, is a leading consumer intelligence software dedicated to understanding consumers. The advanced and real-time analytics give users time back to focus on the strategic insights about the business, enabling a deep understanding of who consumers are, what they do, and why they do it. The streamlined research process allows users to grow with data-driven decisions. To learn more, please visit us at, www.sightx.io



