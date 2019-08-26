Worldwide Motorcycle Tubeless Tire Markets to 2023 - Adoption of Environment-Friendly Tire Manufacturing Processes Positively Influences Market Growth
Availability of services for converting tubed tires into tubeless tires
The motorcycle that is mainly used for cruising and adventure touring is equipped with spoked wheels because they provide better stability on rough roads. The spoked wheels are made of steel spokes, and they have better elasticity than alloy wheels that are made of cast aluminum or other brittle materials. This use of spoked wheels leads the manufacturers to install tube tires instead of tubeless tires.
However, the availability of conversion kits in the aftermarket allows motorcycle users to make spoked wheels to be compatible with tubeless tires. This adoption of such conversion kits will lead to the expansion of the global motorcycle tubeless tire market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Adoption of environment-friendly tire manufacturing processes
Most of the vendors operating in the global motorcycle tubeless tire market started using advanced tire manufacturing techniques and processes, which can reduce carbon emissions.
The use of efficient tire manufacturing technology is leading to the practice of lean manufacturing system, which includes, waste reduction, in-process material reduction, cure optimization, and standardization of the number of components in manufacturing tires.
These tires are called green tires and have low rolling resistance. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as entry or expansion of prominent tire brands in APAC, increasing adoption of alloy wheels for motorcycles, and availability of services for converting tubed tires into tubeless tires.
However, uncertainties in rising cost of raw materials, emission of harmful particles from two-wheeler tires into the environment, and the slump in motorcycle production and sales may hamper the growth of the motorcycle tubeless tire industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The motorcycle tubeless tire market analysis considers sales from mid-premium motorcycles, commuter motorcycles, and premium motorcycles. The analysis also considers the sales of motorcycle tubeless tire in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the mid-premium motorcycles segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high penetration of alloy wheels will play a significant role in the mid-premium motorcycles segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few major players, the global motorcycle tubeless tire market is moderately concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading motorcycle tubeless tire manufacturers, that include:
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Continental AG
- JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
- MRF Ltd.
- TVS Srichakra Ltd.
Also, the motorcycle tubeless tire market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Mid-premium motorcycles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Commuter motorcycles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Premium motorcycles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of RFID technology in motorcycle tires
- Increasing popularity of tubeless tires in high-performance motorcycles
- Adoption of environment-friendly tire manufacturing processes
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Continental AG
- JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
- MRF Ltd.
- TVS Srichakra Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vct3hm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
