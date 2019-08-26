Outlook on the Switchgear Market in Myanmar to 2025 - Gas-Insulated Switchgears Expected to Gain Higher Market Share Over the Coming Years

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myanmar Switchgear Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Voltage, By Insulation, By Types, By Applications, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research, the Myanmar switchgear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025.

The report comprehensively covers Myanmar switchgear market by voltage, insulation, types, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Construction of new housing units, strengthening of the power infrastructure as well as the development of several large-scale transportation infrastructure projects such as highway projects spanning across seven regions and cities under NTMP (National Transport Master Plan) are some of the key factors which would drive the market for switchgear in Myanmar over the coming years.



Additionally, initiatives such as the National Transport Master Plan 2030 and the National Electrification Plan have been adopted with an aim to achieve full electrification in the country by 2030. In addition, increasing foreign investment for the development of energy and utilities, residential and public infrastructure sectors of Myanmar is expected to increase the sales of switchgear and in turn, boost the growth of switchgear market in the country.

The government in Myanmar continues to focus on improving the ease of doing business in the country and attracting more foreign investment. Oil & gas, power and transportation sectors in Myanmar are some of the key beneficiaries of these investments over the past few years. Additionally, with the expected increase in FDI in the country, several other sectors such as real estate, manufacturing, and tourism are anticipated to strengthen over the coming years, thereby generating more demand for switchgears in the market.



At present, low voltage switchgears dominate the overall switchgear market with the largest market revenue share primarily due to their widespread applicability across the residential and commercial sectors. Further, air-insulated switchgears are more widely used in the medium and high voltage categories while gas-insulated switchgears are expected to gain higher market share over the coming years.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. Myanmar Switchgear Market Overview

3.1 Myanmar Country Overview

3.2 Myanmar Switchgear Market Revenues (2015 - 2025F)

3.3 Myanmar Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage (2018 & 2025F)

3.4 Myanmar Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2018 & 2025F)

3.5 Myanmar Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2018 & 2025F)

3.6 Myanmar Switchgear Market Industry Life Cycle (2018)

3.7 Myanmar Switchgear Market Porter's Five Forces (2018)



4. Myanmar Switchgear Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Myanmar Switchgear Market Trends

5.1 Increasing Use of Gas Insulated Switchgears



6. Myanmar Switchgear Market Overview, By Voltage

6.1 Myanmar Low Voltage (< 1.1 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.1.1 Myanmar Low Voltage (< 1.1 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types (2015-2025F)

6.1.2 Myanmar Low Voltage (< 1.1 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications (2015-2025F)

6.2 Myanmar Medium Voltage (1.1 - 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.3 Myanmar Medium Voltage (1.1 - 36 kV) Switchgear Market Volume (2015-2025F)

6.3.1 Myanmar Medium Voltage (1.1 - 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types (2015-2025F)

6.3.2 Myanmar Medium Voltage (1.1 - 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Insulation (2015-2025F)

6.3.3 Myanmar Medium Voltage (1.1 - 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications (2015-2025F)

6.4 Myanmar High Voltage (> 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.5 Myanmar High Voltage (> 36 kV) Switchgear Market Volume (2015-2025F)

6.5.1 Myanmar High Voltage (> 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Insulation (2015-2025F)

6.5.2 Myanmar High Voltage (> 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications (2015-2025F)



7. Myanmar Switchgear Market Overview, By Applications

7.1 Myanmar Residential Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.2 Myanmar Commercial Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.3 Myanmar Industrial Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.4 Myanmar Power Utilities Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.5 Myanmar Other Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2015-2025F)



8. Myanmar Switchgear Market Overview, By Regions

8.1 Myanmar Northern Region Switchgear Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

8.2 Myanmar Southern Region Switchgear Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

8.3 Myanmar Regional Statistics



9. Myanmar Switchgear Market Key Performance Indicators

9.1 Myanmar Government Spending Outlook

9.2 Myanmar Construction Sector Outlook



10. Myanmar Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1 Myanmar Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Voltage (2025F)

10.2 Myanmar Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications (2025F)



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Myanmar Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By Voltage



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Schneider Electric SE

12.2 ABB Ltd.

12.3 Siemens AG

12.4 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

12.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.6 General Electric Company

12.7 Legrand S.A.

12.8 Asia General Holdings Co. Ltd.

12.9 Khin Maung Nyunt Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

12.10 Super Mega Engineering Co. Ltd.



13. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fhcgz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

