Vishay Intertechnology Releases X1, X2, and Y2 EMI Suppression Film Capacitors Certified to IEC 60384-14: 2013 ed.4 / AMD1: 2016 Grade IIIB

Devices Withstand THB Testing of 85 °C, 85 % Relative Humidity for 1000 Hours at Rated Voltage to Ensure Longer Service Life in Harsh Environment Conditions

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced three new series of X1, X2, and Y2 electromagnetic interference (EMI) suppression film capacitors for standard across the line and line bypass applications. Designed to meet the most stringent requirements for robustness against humidity, the new F340 EMI suppression family is certified to IEC 60384-14: 2013 ed. 4 / AMD1: 2016 grade IIIB: “High Robustness Under High Humidity.”



To comply with the humidity grading system defined under IEC 60384-14: 2013 ed. 4 / AMD1: 2016 grade IIIB, the Vishay BCcomponents devices released today withstand temperature humidity bias (THB) testing of 85 °C, 85 % relative humidity for 1000 hours while biased at the rated AC voltage with high stability on capacitance, dissipation factor, and insulation resistance. This translates into longer service life under harsh application conditions for industrial and automotive power electronics, such as battery chargers, renewable energy inverters, motor drives, and UPS.

The F340X1 is designed for a rated voltage of 480 V AC . It offers a broad capacitance range from 0.22 µF to 8.2 µF while withstanding operation voltages up to 530 V AC to ensure compliance with permissible voltage variations on three-phase mains. The F340X2 has a rated voltage of 305 V AC and provides a capacitance range from 1 µF to 20 µF, with high ripple current capabilities up to 18 A at 10 kHz. Also featuring a rated voltage of 305 V AC , the F340Y2 is qualified in accordance with AEC-Q200, Automotive Grade and provides a capacitance range from 0.01 µF to 1 µF.

The entire F340 family is certified in accordance with EN, UL and CQC for Safety and Humidity Robustness. The capacitors offer lead pitches of 15 mm, 22.5 mm, 27.5 mm, 37.5 mm, and 52.5 mm. Their encapsulation consists of a flame-retardant UL-class 94 V-0 plastic case and epoxy resin sealing. All three series are lead (Pb)-free and RoHS-compliant; F340X1 480VAC and F340X2 305VAC devices are also halogen-free and Vishay Green .

Device Specification Table:

Series F340X1 480VAC F340X2 305VAC F340Y2 305VAC Capacitance 0.22 μF to 8.2 μF 1 μF to 20 μF 0.01 μF to 1 μF Tolerance ± 10 %; ± 20 % ± 10 %; ± 20 % ± 5 %; ± 10 %; ± 20 % Permissible DC voltage 800 V DC at 105 °C 630 V DC at 105 °C 1000 V DC at 105 °C THB 85 °C, 85 % RH for 1000 hours at U RAC

Samples of the new X1, X2, and Y2 capacitors are available now, with lead times of 16 weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust releases X1, X2, and Y2 EMI suppression film capacitors - http://bit.ly/33M8gKd

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?26073 (F340X1 480VAC)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?26074 (F340X2 305VAC)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?26066 (F340Y2 305VAC)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/48595749712/sizes/l



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.