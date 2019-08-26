2019 – Real Estate Investments & Return on Spanish Property

Marlo Property - Marbella Property Experts

MARBELLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The impressive story of the Spanish surge in the property market of 11.2% includes setting the highest goal since 2008. These figures are based on the statistical data of the Central Bank of Spain which released its report in November 2018.

Experts are indicating that the 11.2% increase is based on two performances. The gross rental yield is indicated to be at 4.04%, and the capital gain estimation sits at 7.16%.

Those contemplating investment in Spanish property can rely on seven very strong factors.

Low-interest rates: Investors not only have the opportunity to take advantage of this surge but can also enjoy the low interest rates of near 2%. This is a rate that is at the low end of the ten-year end scale. What this all means is that is now the time for investors to make their Spanish property purchases. There are no guarantees that the interest rates will remain this low. Signs are that inflation is on the rise. A good indicator of change interest rates is coming can be seen by the rise in the US rates putting it at 3% in June of 2018.

Lower Prices: According to some experts “real estate prices remain lower than the prices of 10 years ago”. The Spanish property market statistics are showing the first solid return dating back to the 2008 crisis. The indicators of this began four years ago.

Weaker Performance: Spain holds second place for the weakest performance in house price changes on the European market. This is based on a ten-year time frame.

High Yields: Spain can boast of its cheap real estate with some of the highest yields compared to other cities in Europe. The highest rental yield resides in Barcelona.

Expensive Living: While Barcelona and Madrid hold the 7th and 8th positive for high living costs they are still much lower than in London and Paris. This explains why the Madrid and Barcelona returns are double of what is realized in Paris and London.

Increased Activity: Foreign property investment in Spain dramatically increased during 2018. Almost 100,000 properties were purchased by foreigners.

Economic Stability: Another driving factor of the surge in strong property investment opportunities is the growth and stability in the Economics of Spain. According to an October 31, 2018, Bloomberg report,” Spanish economy proves to be Eurozone bright spot as recovery holds.”

What The Experts are Forecasting:

Experts are setting a lot of high expectations for 2019. Some are forecasting a 5% price increase and a growth of 13% in transactions. Added to these predictions is a suggestion of a 10% increase in rental prices.

All of the collected data and strong predictions and forecasts of experts should be taken into account. They are all indicators that now is the time to invest in the Spanish property market for those who are intent on both short and long term gains.

About Marlo Property

Marlo Property is a leading real estate agency strategically located in the Golden Mile offering luxury properties in and around Marbella which makes Marlo Property one of the best estate agents in Marbella. Marlo Property specialise in Luxury Villas for Sale in Marbella from €750,000 upwards as well as luxury townhouses and luxury apartments.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.