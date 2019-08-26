Progressive Care Inc. Hosting Shareholder Meeting on August 30, 2019 at Corporate Office in Hallandale Beach, Florida

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, wishes to remind shareholders of the scheduled shareholder meeting on August 30, 2019 at Progressive Care’s corporate office in Hallandale Beach, FL at 400 Anton Blvd.

“Our shareholders are just beginning to get their proxy notices and now is a good time to encourage everyone to ask questions and reach out to us,” stated S. Parikh Mars, CEO of Progressive Care. “We think that spending time speaking directly with shareholders will be beneficial to all of us.”

The Company requests that any individuals intending to attend in person should RSVP so that it can allocate the appropriate resources. The Company wanted to ensure that shareholders understand that the voting item is for the sole purpose of meeting the obligations set forth in the financing agreements. The increase in authorized is not be exhausted upon approval, but rather to facilitate the reserve as set forth in the agreements. According to the agreements, the secured creditor is prohibited from converting more than 9% of the shares issued and outstanding at any given time and must abide by selling restrictions upon conversion. The Company and its insiders and affiliates continue to refrain from engaging in market activities. Any change in that status will be disclosed to shareholders in advance.

For more immediate updates on the company’s media coverage, connect with Progressive Care and PharmCo on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCo, LLC

https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/

https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. ( RXMD ), through its PharmCo, LLC, is a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Armen Karapetyan, Progressive Care

Senior Advisor Business Development

Armen@progressivecareus.com

www.progressivecareus.com

www.pharmcopharmacy.com

Public Relations Contact:

Kathleen Gonzales, CMW Media

Kathleen@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.