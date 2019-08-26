ABT ASSOCIATES NAMES PAUL KOLEBUCK CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Md. –, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Kolebuck has joined Abt Associates as Chief Growth Officer, responsible for global business development, marketing and communications and knowledge management.

Kolebuck has extensive experience working with U.S. federal agencies and in professional services firms in the areas of new market development, business development strategy, strategic partnerships and innovation and digital offerings.

Most recently, Kolebuck served as Vice President at IDEMIA, a multi-billion dollar secure identity technology company. He led their federal business practice, overseeing the federal growth strategy, new market entry, business capture and sales and revenue expansion.

Prior to this, Kolebuck held multiple positions during a 20+-year career at Accenture. As a Global Industry Lead for Borders & Identity and a U.S. Federal Sales and Business Development Lead, he was responsible for developing business strategies for new growth, crafting sales and marketing campaigns and expanding addressable markets, all while bringing new global assets, solutions and partnerships to the sales process. Kolebuck holds several patents for smart identity solutions developed while at Accenture.

“Paul's success in delivering advanced digital solutions, shaping markets and anticipating clients' needs make him a perfect choice to lead our growth strategy in an increasingly technology-driven environment,” said Abt Associates President and CEO Kathleen Flanagan.

Kolebuck has a B.A. in Government and International Relations from Georgetown University, where he currently serves on the Alumni Association Board of Governors. He earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

