Former Shawmut Design and Construction Employees File Class Action Lawsuit for Unpaid Overtime Wages

Shawmut Design and Construction employees allege that the company did not properly compensate them for their overtime hours worked.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 23, 2019, a former employee (Plaintiff) of Shawmut Design and Construction (“Shawmut”) filed a class and collective action lawsuit (1:19-cv-01125) against the company to recover unpaid overtime wages.

Shawmut is construction management corporation headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. To build its workforce of construction management professionals, Shawmut recruits recent college graduates to join its Construction Management Skills Training Program (“CMST”). The program is for the duration of three (3) years, in which each participant spends twelve (12) months working as an Assistant Project Manager, Assistant Superintendent and an Assistant Estimator (collectively, “Assistant(s)”).

Plaintiff worked as an Assistant in Shawmut’s CMST program. Plaintiff was paid a salary for the duration of his employment. Plaintiff alleges that Shawmut violated the wage and hour provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by intentionally misclassifying him as an exempt salaried employee and consequently denied him overtime wages. Plaintiff states that he routinely worked between fifty (50) and sixty (60) hours per week without receiving “time-and-a-half” his regular rate of pay for all hours worked over forty (40) in a workweek.

Plaintiff’s attorney Benjamin L. Davis, III of the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl explains, “employees who are not actually performing administrative work at a level that would qualify them for a legal overtime exemption are entitled to be paid overtime premiums for working over forty (40) hours in a given workweek.”

According to the Complaint, Plaintiff and other Assistants were primarily responsible for assisting Defendant’s Project Managers, Superintendents, Estimators or another higher-ranking official with implementing the construction projects for Defendant’s clients. It is alleged that Plaintiff and other Assistants were delegated a voluminous amount of support-related work that regularly required them to work overtime, despite not receiving overtime wages.

Additional information about how other salaried Assistant Project Managers, Assistant Superintendents and Assistant Estimators who work or worked for Shawmut can join this case can be found here, or by calling The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at 410-244-7005. The case is entitled Bonett v. Shawmut Woodworking & Supply, Inc. (Western District of New York).

The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl represents the Plaintiff in this matter. This firm is recognized as a leader in the field of wage and hour litigation and has successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits across the country. They are committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.

