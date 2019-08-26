MERGER ALERT – CBLK and TRCB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK)

Merger Announcement: August 22, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, VMware will acquire Carbon Black in an all cash transaction for $26 per share.

To learn more about the CBLK investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/carbon-black-inc



Two River Bancorp (NASDAQGM: TRCB)

Merger Announcement: August 9, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal shareholders of Two River will receive $5.375 in cash and 0.6663 shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. common stock for each share of Two River common stock.

To learn more about the TRCB investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/two-river-bancorp

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

