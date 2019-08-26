Lightspeed Systems Releases Safety Check, Powerful Student Monitoring and Alerting System

New feature enhances the Relay Filter and furthers company's mission to protect students

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Lightspeed Systems announced the release of Safety Check, a new feature of the Relay platform. Safety Check monitors student activity on school devices, uses advanced AI to identify students at risk, then delivers real-time alerts on activity that is indicative of self-harm or other dangers. This new feature furthers the company's mission of protecting children.

Leading up to this release, Safety Check was in a limited Early Access release, during which more than 80% of included schools were able to identify at-risk students through the feature. Early access users identified suicidal students as well as those suffering from abuse, depression, and other concerns.

"More than 3,000 teenagers attempt suicide every day in the U.S. alone – and most of them leave signs beforehand, including in their online activity," shares Brian Thomas, President & CEO of Lightspeed Systems. "Technology can help schools identify those students and with Safety Check, we'll be able to help save more lives."

Safety Check is included with the Relay Filter, extending the market-leading web filter's robust features and reports to protect students not just from inappropriate online content but also from risky offline behavior.

Safety Check provides a comprehensive student safety monitoring platform that surpasses other solutions in the breadth of its monitoring and technology. Safety Check:

Uses advanced AI and machine learning to monitor and interpret activity

Works across sites, including online mail, Google docs, social media, search, and more

Works across platforms and operating systems

Delivers alerts with screenshots and detail, speeding response and resolution

Monitors all types of activity, from typed words to web visits

Provides dashboards, safety trend reports, and user reports as well as real-time alerts

Allows schools to designate authorized recipients, from safety officers to counselors to principals, by group

Ensures student data privacy by sharing data only with designated school personnel

Schools included in the Early Access phase quickly saw the benefits of the feature, commenting:

"Safety Check is a next generation tool that has allowed us to transform the way we look at student safety and security."

"Safety Check has alerted us to issues we didn’t know our students had and has made a difference in those students' lives."

"Safety Check is a critical layer to identify and help students in need that we might miss otherwise."

"Safety Check can help us shape tomorrow's headlines by keeping children safe."

The Relay platform is a complete solution to filter, manage, monitor, protect, and analyze online activity in schools. Safety Check is included at no additional cost with the Relay Filter.



Schools interested in better monitoring their devices and protecting students can request a demo or quote at www.lightspeedsystems.com/demo



About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. Headquartered in Austin, TX (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed serves over 15 million students in 35 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com.

Amy Bennett Lightspeed Systems 737.205.2453 abennett@lightspeedsystems.com



