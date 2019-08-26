Europe Lipstick Market Review 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2023 Featuring L'Oreal International, Christian Dior, Shiseido Company, The Estee Lauder Companies, and Revlon

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Lipstick Market By Product Type (Gloss, Matte and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Departmental/Grocery Stores and Others), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the European lipstick market is forecast to surpass $2.4 billion by 2023.



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising inclination of women towards cosmetics including lipstick, to look fashionable and trendy. Moreover, developing countries in the region are witnessing growth in lipstick market backed by increasing purchasing power of consumers in these countries.



Additionally, rising focus of lipstick manufacturers on product innovation coupled with attractive and innovative packaging and changing market strategies is further anticipated to aid the growth of Europe lipstick market during forecast period. The European lipstick market is controlled by these major players, namely - L'Oreal International, Christian Dior, Shiseido Company, The Estee Lauder Companies, and Revlon.



The report discusses the following aspects of the Lipstick market in Europe:

Lipstick Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Product Type (Gloss, Matte and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Departmental/Grocery Stores and Others), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Lipstick Market Outlook



5. Europe Lipstick Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value and Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Gloss, Matte and Others)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Departmental/Grocery Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Multi-branded Stores, Exclusive Stores and Online Stores)

5.2.3. By Country

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Product Type

5.3.2. By Distribution Channel

5.3.3. By Country



6. United Kingdom Lipstick Market Outlook



7. Italy Lipstick Market Outlook



8. Germany Lipstick Market Outlook



9. France Lipstick Market Outlook



10. Spain Lipstick Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.1.1. L'Oreal International

13.1.2. Christian Dior

13.1.3. Shiseido Company

13.1.4. The Estee Lauder Companies

13.1.5. Revlon



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2xfq0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.