Aura Systems Inc. Successfully Delivers First Three Shipments of CBOL Order

/EIN News/ -- STANTON, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Systems Inc. (OTCBB: AUSI) today announced its successful and timely shipment of an order for 116 AuraGen units to CBOL Corporation.



Aura successfully completed the delivery of the first installment of twenty-four AuraGen units on August 1st 2019 and the second installment of twenty-six units on August 8th. The third installment of two units incorporating a newly designed cooling system was delivered on August 16th. Aura anticipates that it will deliver the balance of the current CBOL order before the end of the November 2019 fiscal quarter.



“The delivery of these 52 units is an important step for Aura Systems” stated Aura’s new President, Ms. Cipora Lavut. “In the very short time since the new leadership took charge of the Company in July 2019, Aura has already delivered more AuraGen units than the previous management had during the past three years combined” Ms. Lavut explained. “The focus of Aura’s new leadership is squarely on the sale of product and on rebuilding the Company’s relationship with customers, suppliers and, of course shareholders” said Ms. Lavut.



For more information on Aura Systems Inc. visit www.aurasystems.com



CONTACT

Cipora Lavut Board Chair and President

310 643-5300

clavut@aurasystems.com







