ROI Commercial Property Brokerage Joins TCN Worldwide as Its Newest Member Firm

Serving Tampa, Florida and surrounding areas, ROI Commercial is the Newest Member Firm to be Selected to Join International Commercial Real Estate Organization, TCN Worldwide

Tampa, Florida, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

H. Ross Ford III, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce ROI Commercial Property Brokerage as the newest member to be selected to join the international real estate services organization. ROI Commercial Property Brokerage is a leading provider of commercial real estate services to the Greater Tampa Bay Area.



“It is a great pleasure to welcome ROI Commercial to TCN Worldwide,” stated Ross Ford. “The Tampa-Orlando i-4 corridor is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country and we’re excited to welcome Tampa-based ROI Commercial to our organization as the TCN affiliate serving this thriving market.”



“Our company is extremely pleased to be selected as a member of TCN Worldwide,” stated Eric W. Odum, Managing Broker for ROI Commercial Property Brokerage. “Tampa’s rise in the spotlight as a major economic force has spurred some significant commercial real estate development – which in turn further promotes continued growth. As a leading full-service commercial real estate firm based in Tampa, we strive to continually provide our clients with the best possible solutions to their real estate objectives and our partnership with TCN Worldwide will facilitate our ability to offer an expanded array of services, expertise and global coverage. From transit to new office, multifamily, retail, and restaurant space, we have a lot of great projects to look forward to.”



Holding a BSBA in Finance from the University of Florida and a Master of International Business (MIBS) from University of South Carolina, Eric W. Odum, a Sarasota native, serves as the Managing Broker for ROI Commercial Property Brokerage. Eric began his commercial real estate career in banking as a lender for First Florida Bank, in Tampa. He focuses on acquisition and management of retail and office properties, but has experience across the major asset sectors.



"The union with TCN will help tremendously in expanding our reach for capital partners and deal flow for our clients," said Deborah Tamargo, Senior Associate, specializing in commercial, land development and agricultural properties. "Besides the increased reach TCN provides in my area, I believe the culture was a great fit for us. TCN expands our reach worldwide, but allows us to retain our independent spirit in the local market," added Office and Retail Senior Associate, Deborah Tamargo.



Founded in 2008, ROI Commercial's roots are tied to retail and restaurant investment sales and leasing. Since those early days, the firm has grown to include highly experienced professionals with knowledge of the office, industrial and land development markets. In addition to brokerage services, The ROI Commercial Property Brokerage team provides property management services throughout the greater Tampa Bay Area. The firm handles a wide variety of commercial and multifamily assets and works closely with investors to meet or exceed expectations.





About ROI Commercial Property Brokerage/TCN Worldwide



ROI Commercial Property Brokerage is a full-service real estate brokerage firm, offering comprehensive sales and lease solutions as well as site selection and property management services. For more information on the specialized services offered by ROI Commercial Property Brokerage, visit their website at www.roireal.estate.



Contact us at 813.514.1070 for more information on Sales and Leasing Commercial Property in Greater Tampa Area.





About TCN Worldwide



TCN Worldwide, a consortium of leading independent commercial real estate firms, provides complete integrated real estate solutions locally and internationally. With commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide is one of the most comprehensive service providers in the industry. An extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations is what allows TCN Worldwide to be a leader in the commercial real estate industry.



TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the industry, consisting of more than 5,000 commercial real estate professionals in 160+ offices across 24 countries, and collectively representing more than $58.6 billion in annual transaction volume.



For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit TCNWorldwide.com.

Claudia Crow TCN Worldwide 9727698701 ccrow@tcnworldwide.com



