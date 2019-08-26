Predictive Analytics Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Predictive Analytics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Predictive Analytics Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Predictive Analytics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Global Predictive Analytics market is expected to grow from $3.89 billion in 2016 to reach $14.95 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 21.2%. Growing adoption of big data and other related technologies, emergence of e-commerce and the growing data traffic are some of the key factors influencing the market growth. In addition, emergence of machine learning and artificial intelligence provides ample of opportunities for the market growth. However, time-consuming process of analysis, lack of awareness and unqualified professionals may restrain market growth.

Predictive analytics is the branch of the highly developed analytics which is used to make predictions about unknown future events. Predictive analytics uses many techniques from data mining, statistics, modelling, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to analyze current data to make predictions about future. The objective is to go beyond and know what has happened to provide a best estimation of what will happen in the future. This use of analytics will be helpful to avoid predicted problems, such as equipment failure or depleted stock, or to capitalize on opportunities to market products to customers, like targeting people in happy or dejecting moods after a sporting event.

Due to its cost-effectiveness and easy worldwide accessibility cloud-based deployment model registered significant growth. Moreover, due to innovations in cloud technologies and increase in data generation from various constituents and customers, the cloud-based deployment model is gaining traction. North America held the largest market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the presence of various developed economies, such as Canada and the US, and focus over innovating the existing solutions. Furthermore, early acceptance of technologies and high penetration in various industry verticals, such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and logistics, are driving the growth of the market in this region.

Some of the key players in global Predictive Analytics market include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Tibco Software, Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), NTT Data Corporation, Rapidminer, Inc., Angoss Software Corporation, TIMi Suite, Predixion, Statsoft and GraphLab Create.

Types Covered:

• Services

• Solutions

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2361663-predictive-analytics-global-market-outlook-2017-2023

Organisation Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Deployment Models Covered:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Applications Covered:

• Customer & Channel

• Finance and Risk

• Sales & Marketing

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Transportation and Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Government and Defense

• Energy and Utilities

• Telecommunications and IT

• Media and Entertainment

• Engineering & Construction

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2361663-predictive-analytics-global-market-outlook-2017-2023

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Predictive Analytics Market, By Type

6 Global Predictive Analytics Market, By Organisation Size

7 Global Predictive Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

8 Global Predictive Analytics Market, By Application

9 Global Predictive Analytics Market, By End User

10 Global Predictive Analytics Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2361663

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Predictive Analytics Market Outlook, By Region (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 2 Global Predictive Analytics Market Outlook, By Type (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 3 Global Predictive Analytics Market Outlook, By Services (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 4 Global Predictive Analytics Market Outlook, By Professional Services (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 5 Global Predictive Analytics Market Outlook, By Managed Services (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 6 Global Predictive Analytics Market Outlook, By Solutions (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 7 Global Predictive Analytics Market Outlook, By Risk Analytics (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 8 Global Predictive Analytics Market Outlook, By Sales Analytics (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 9 Global Predictive Analytics Market Outlook, By Web and Social Media Analytics (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 10 Global Predictive Analytics Market Outlook, By Network Analytics (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 11 Global Predictive Analytics Market Outlook, By Financial Analytics (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 12 Global Predictive Analytics Market Outlook, By Marketing Analytics (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 13 Global Predictive Analytics Market Outlook, By Supply Chain Analytics (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 14 Global Predictive Analytics Market Outlook, By Customer Analytics (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 15 Global Predictive Analytics Market Outlook, By Other Solutions (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 16 Global Predictive Analytics Market Outlook, By Organisation Size (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 17 Global Predictive Analytics Market Outlook, By Large Enterprises (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 18 Global Predictive Analytics Market Outlook, By Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (2014-2023) ($MN)

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.