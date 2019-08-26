Trio Sana Used Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy to Develop Kollagenix-Sports Supplement for Joint Care

Our research and development team created Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy to get the full impact from the ingredients we use in our supplements.” — Peter Cobain, co-founder of Trio Sana

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trio Sana’s Kollagenix-Sport is a joint-care supplement for the millions of Americans who have aches and pains.One third of Adult Americans suffer from joint pain at some point in their lives due to a variety of different kinds of Arthritis.However it is the “wear and tear” joint disorder called Osteoarthritis, which is the leading cause of joint pain in this group.It is THIS Osteoarthritis, which causes athletes in different sports to endure pain, not only from the joint itself, but also from the muscles and tendons, which surround the joint.It was for THIS very reason that Kollagenix-Sports was researched and developed by Trio Sana – to CONCURRENTLY both repair AND maintain joint integrity – an absolutely essential factor for pain free joint movement.What makes Kollagenix-Sport different from other joint-care supplements is Trio Sana’s proprietary Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy (NNCT) technique. Trio Sana used NNCT to combine marine collagen with three vital nutrients for the joints and muscles to maximize their effectiveness.“Our research and development team created Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy to get the full impact from the ingredients we use in our supplements,” said Peter Cobain, co-founder of Trio Sana. “NNCT combines marine collagen in a weighted proportion for maximum effect.”The Kollagenix-Sport slogan is “One Capsule. One Life. All Sports.”“Kollagenix-Sport is cost effective for the consumer, and it has the nutritional benefits of natural ingredients, which have a proven track record,” he said. “People should watch their diet, drink a lot of water, and try our supplement for joint care.”Trio Sana plans to introduce two other supplements to the American market:• Kollagenix-R, which also employs Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy (NNCT). This supplement combined marine collagen with all 13 anti-aging vitamins. It helps slow down the visible aging process effects by ensuring that the "reserve collagen pool" is maintained.• Certified NOP Organic Frankincense Boswellia Carterii Somaliland, which is an essential oil with therapeutic properties that has been used for centuries by many cultures.“Kollagenix-Sport was developed for people active in sports,” Cobain said. “It is an all-in-one capsule for joint-care maintenance. We put all the necessary ingredients for joint maintenance into one capsule. Kollagenix-Sport is for overall joint care.”For additional information, Kollagenix-Sport and other Trio Sana products, call 561-544-0719.



