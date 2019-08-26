Worldwide Single-Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market Insights & Projections, 2018-2019 & 2024
- This report includes 58 data tables and 18 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for single-use technologies for the biopharmaceutical industry
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of CAGRs through 2024
- Discussion on present and future opportunities and key factors influencing the single-use technologies and bioreactors for pharmaceuticals
- Quantification of market applications, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene therapy, recombinant proteins, blood derivatives, and anticancer drugs
- Impact analysis on pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare sectors
- Coverage of new product developments and technologies, mergers & acquisitions, partnership & collaboration and new product launches in the industry
- Profiles of major players in the industry, including Aber Instruments, Corning, General Electric, Parker Hannifin, Repligen, Sartorius, and Thermo Fisher Scientific
Single-use systems have become increasingly popular owing to their ease of use in pre-clinical and clinical testing. Single-use technology is considered one of the crucial fields of development among biopharmaceutical firms. Hence, a large number of biopharmaceutical companies are investing in single-use technologies because of their versatility.
Single-use bioreactor technology has gained considerable importance in biotechnology manufacturing over the years. Several single-use options are available. Scalability is considered to be the biggest limitation. The industry's willingness to use single-use bioreactors is influenced by production parameters, product value and development time. It takes considerably more time to complete comparative studies with conventional stainless-steel bioreactors as the rate of implementation is lower than that of acceptance, thus making single-use technology highly desirable in the biopharmaceutical industry.
However, more clarity and understanding regarding the regulatory requirements for single-use bioreactor technology is needed. For example, FDA regulations for the Cord Blood Registry (CBR) do not directly mention single-use bioreactor technology, despite the fact that a large number of Investigational New Drug (IND) programs have been approved by the FDA using such systems.
The major factors influencing the growth of the market include increasing demand for personalized medicine, extensive ongoing development efforts, a strong product portfolio and large application areas for single-use systems. Additionally, lower cost and the reduction of time necessary in the biomanufacturing process when using single-use technology is further driving the growth of the market.
The drug development rate has increased rapidly with the increasing demand for personalized medicines. This has, in turn, increased the demand for single-use technology to avoid the risk of contamination.
A strong product portfolio is further fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period. There are several companies that are offering single-use technologies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp., Sartorius AG, General Electric Co., and PendoTECH LLC. PendoTECH LLC is focused on the development of pressure sensors used to measure static and dynamic pressure of gases and liquids in biopharmaceutical processes. It also provides a wide range of single-use products such as single-use rotary flowmeters, single-use ultrasonic flowmeters and a compact low-flow ultrasonic flowmeter with a reusable fluid path.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Historical Analysis: The Foundation for Single-Use Technology
- Description of Current Market Trends
- Raw Material Analysis
- Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Process
- Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Single-Use Bioreactors
- Wave-Induced Motion Single-Use Bioreactors
- Stirred Single-Use Bioreactors
- Single-Use Reactor with Vertically Oscillating Perforated Disc
- Single-Use Bubble Column
- Single-Use Hybrid Reactor
- Mixing, Storage and Filling Systems
- Filtration System
- Dead-End Filtration
- Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF)
- Centrifugal Pumps
- Chromatography Systems
- Affinity Chromatography
- Ion Exchange Chromatography
- Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography
- Mixed-Mode Chromatography
- Freeze and Thaw Systems
- Isolators
- Control Systems
- Flow Measurement Systems
- Temperature Measurement Systems
- pH Measurement System
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Single-Use Component
- Single-Use Sensors
- Advantages
- Piezo Sensors
- Mechanical Sensors
- Electrical Sensors
- Optical Sensors
- Electrochemical
- Impedance
- Amperometric
- Tubing
- Connectors (Separate or Molded-in), Valves, Coupling, Tri-clamps
- Transfer Systems
- Sampling Systems
- Media Bags
- 2D Bags
- 3D Bags
- Bioprocess Containers
- Filter Cartridges
- Other Single-Use Products
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Polyclonal Antibodies
- Vaccines
- Blood Derivatives
- Anti-cancer Drugs
- Recombinant Proteins
- Gene Therapy Drugs
- Stem Cell and Plasma Therapies
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User
- Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturers
- Labs and Pathology Products
- Research Institutes and Academia
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Patent Review/New Developments
- New Product Developments and Technologies
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Key Supplier and Manufacturer Positioning
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Danaher Corp.
- Sartorius AG
- Key Strategy Analysis
- Product Launch
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Geographical Expansion
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Aber Instruments Ltd.
- Adolf Kunher AG
- Advantapure Inc.
- Applikon Biotechnology B.V.
- Aucteq Biosystems
- Biopharma Dynamics Ltd.
- Broadley-James Corp.
- Cellon S.A.
- Cellexus Ltd.
- Celltainer Biotech BV
- Cercell Aps
- Charter Medical Ltd.
- Colder Products Co. (CPC)
- Colly Flowtech AB
- Cole-Parmer Instrument Co. LLC
- Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Corning Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Distek Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Entegris Inc.
- Eppendorf AG
- Equflow BV
- Esco Group
- ESI Technologies Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Holland Applied Technologies Inc.
- Levitronix GmbH
- Malema Engineering Corp.
- Meissner Filtration Products Inc.
- Mettler-Toledo
- Merck
- Omnibrx Biotechnologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Optek-Danulat GmbH
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Pendotech
- Pierre Guerin SAS
- Presens Precision Sensing GmbH
- Perfusecell A/S
- Renolit Group
- Repligen Corp.
- Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH
- Sartorius AG
- Sentinel Process Systems Inc.
- Sia Biosan
- Solida Biotech GmbH
- Synthecon Inc.
- Terumo Cardiovascular Group
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Trace Analytics GmbH
- VWR International
- Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group
- W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ow8nxm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
