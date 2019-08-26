Worldwide Single-Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market Insights & Projections, 2018-2019 & 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes 58 data tables and 18 additional tables

An overview of the global market for single-use technologies for the biopharmaceutical industry

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of CAGRs through 2024

Discussion on present and future opportunities and key factors influencing the single-use technologies and bioreactors for pharmaceuticals

Quantification of market applications, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene therapy, recombinant proteins, blood derivatives, and anticancer drugs

Impact analysis on pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare sectors

Coverage of new product developments and technologies, mergers & acquisitions, partnership & collaboration and new product launches in the industry

Profiles of major players in the industry, including Aber Instruments, Corning, General Electric, Parker Hannifin, Repligen, Sartorius, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Single-use systems have become increasingly popular owing to their ease of use in pre-clinical and clinical testing. Single-use technology is considered one of the crucial fields of development among biopharmaceutical firms. Hence, a large number of biopharmaceutical companies are investing in single-use technologies because of their versatility.



Single-use bioreactor technology has gained considerable importance in biotechnology manufacturing over the years. Several single-use options are available. Scalability is considered to be the biggest limitation. The industry's willingness to use single-use bioreactors is influenced by production parameters, product value and development time. It takes considerably more time to complete comparative studies with conventional stainless-steel bioreactors as the rate of implementation is lower than that of acceptance, thus making single-use technology highly desirable in the biopharmaceutical industry.

However, more clarity and understanding regarding the regulatory requirements for single-use bioreactor technology is needed. For example, FDA regulations for the Cord Blood Registry (CBR) do not directly mention single-use bioreactor technology, despite the fact that a large number of Investigational New Drug (IND) programs have been approved by the FDA using such systems.



The major factors influencing the growth of the market include increasing demand for personalized medicine, extensive ongoing development efforts, a strong product portfolio and large application areas for single-use systems. Additionally, lower cost and the reduction of time necessary in the biomanufacturing process when using single-use technology is further driving the growth of the market.



The drug development rate has increased rapidly with the increasing demand for personalized medicines. This has, in turn, increased the demand for single-use technology to avoid the risk of contamination.



A strong product portfolio is further fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period. There are several companies that are offering single-use technologies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp., Sartorius AG, General Electric Co., and PendoTECH LLC. PendoTECH LLC is focused on the development of pressure sensors used to measure static and dynamic pressure of gases and liquids in biopharmaceutical processes. It also provides a wide range of single-use products such as single-use rotary flowmeters, single-use ultrasonic flowmeters and a compact low-flow ultrasonic flowmeter with a reusable fluid path.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Historical Analysis: The Foundation for Single-Use Technology

Description of Current Market Trends

Raw Material Analysis

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Process

Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Single-Use Bioreactors

Wave-Induced Motion Single-Use Bioreactors

Stirred Single-Use Bioreactors

Single-Use Reactor with Vertically Oscillating Perforated Disc

Single-Use Bubble Column

Single-Use Hybrid Reactor

Mixing, Storage and Filling Systems

Filtration System

Dead-End Filtration

Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF)

Centrifugal Pumps

Chromatography Systems

Affinity Chromatography

Ion Exchange Chromatography

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

Mixed-Mode Chromatography

Freeze and Thaw Systems

Isolators

Control Systems

Flow Measurement Systems

Temperature Measurement Systems

pH Measurement System

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Single-Use Component

Single-Use Sensors

Advantages

Piezo Sensors

Mechanical Sensors

Electrical Sensors

Optical Sensors

Electrochemical

Impedance

Amperometric

Tubing

Connectors (Separate or Molded-in), Valves, Coupling, Tri-clamps

Transfer Systems

Sampling Systems

Media Bags

2D Bags

3D Bags

Bioprocess Containers

Filter Cartridges

Other Single-Use Products

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Blood Derivatives

Anti-cancer Drugs

Recombinant Proteins

Gene Therapy Drugs

Stem Cell and Plasma Therapies

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturers

Labs and Pathology Products

Research Institutes and Academia

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Patent Review/New Developments

New Product Developments and Technologies

Patent Analysis

Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Key Supplier and Manufacturer Positioning

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

General Electric Co.

Danaher Corp.

Sartorius AG

Key Strategy Analysis

Product Launch

Mergers and Acquisitions

Geographical Expansion

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Aber Instruments Ltd.

Adolf Kunher AG

Advantapure Inc.

Applikon Biotechnology B.V.

Aucteq Biosystems

Biopharma Dynamics Ltd.

Broadley-James Corp.

Cellon S.A.

Cellexus Ltd.

Celltainer Biotech BV

Cercell Aps

Charter Medical Ltd.

Colder Products Co. (CPC)

Colly Flowtech AB

Cole-Parmer Instrument Co. LLC

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

Corning Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Distek Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Entegris Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Equflow BV

Esco Group

ESI Technologies Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Holland Applied Technologies Inc.

Levitronix GmbH

Malema Engineering Corp.

Meissner Filtration Products Inc.

Mettler-Toledo

Merck



Omnibrx Biotechnologies Pvt. Ltd.

Optek-Danulat GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Pendotech



Pierre Guerin SAS

Presens Precision Sensing GmbH

Perfusecell A/S

Renolit Group

Repligen Corp.

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

Sartorius AG

Sentinel Process Systems Inc.

Sia Biosan

Solida Biotech GmbH

Synthecon Inc.

Terumo Cardiovascular Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trace Analytics GmbH

VWR International



Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ow8nxm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.