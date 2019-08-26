Global Specialty Chemicals Market Analysis 2017-2023: Leading Players are Arkema, AkzoNobel, Baker Hughes, BASF, Evonik Industries, and Sanyo Chemical Industries
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Chemicals: A Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
- 17 data tables and 17 additional tables
- A brief general outlook of the global specialty chemicals market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Information pertaining to demand for specialty chemicals used in major application areas, including waterproofing chemicals, water treatment chemicals, oilfield process chemicals, cosmetics, and toiletries additives, plastic additives, etc.
- Discussion on the role of government regulations, recent advancements, and technological innovations, and economic factors that will shape the future marketplace
- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Arkema, AkzoNobel, Baker Hughes, BASF, Evonik Industries, and Sanyo Chemical Industries
In the current market scenario, chemical companies are focusing on sustainability, innovation, and competitiveness. Top specialty chemical companies are engaged in sustainability and green chemistry, such as reduced carbon footprint and improved raw material supply. The market for specialty chemicals has been on the increase in various applications and this has boosted the total market in various regions.
The major factors driving the growth of the market are growing demand from the end-user industries such as textiles, food, and automobiles. Other factors are technological advancements and increasing demand of various specialty chemicals in emerging economies.
The specialty chemicals markets in Western Europe, North America, and Japan are relatively mature. Growths in emerging markets such as China and India are high. The emerging economies offer more active prospects for the specialty chemicals industry due to rising consumer-driven economies and industrialization.
The global specialty chemicals market has grown significantly in the past few years. The market is expected to continue growing during the next five years due to the growing demand from various applications such as oilfield chemicals, cosmetic chemicals, and water treatment chemicals.
Also, the market has experienced increasing demand particularly from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Growing demand for specialty chemicals in India and China also is driving market growth. Waterproofing chemicals currently belong to a niche specialty segment of the chemical industry.
Growth is expected to be strongest in the developing world, with countries such as China and India undergoing growth that will more than double the global average.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology & Information Sources
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Specialty Chemicals Market by Application
- Introduction
- Waterproofing Chemicals Market and Technologies
- Introduction
- Methods of Waterproofing
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Waterproofing Chemicals
- Types of Waterproofing Chemicals
- Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals
- Introduction
- Life Cycle Assessment of Specialty Chemicals
- Recent Developments
- Types of Water Treatment
- Water Treatment Chemicals
- Global Market for Specialty Chemicals in Water Treatment
- Oilfield Process Chemicals
- Introduction
- Chemical Types of Oilfield Process Chemicals
- Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries-Focus on Specialty Additives
- Introduction
- Specialty Additives
- Plastic Additives
- Introduction
- Development of Plastic Additives
- Global Market for Plastic Additives
Chapter 4 Specialty Chemicals Market by Technology
- Introduction
- Surfactant Chemicals and Materials
- Introduction
- Properties of Surfactant Chemicals
- Surfactant Chemicals, by Type
- Application of Surfactant
- Defoamers
- Introduction
- Properties of Defoamers
- History of Defoamers
- Market Size and Estimates
- Application of Defoamers
- Corrosion Inhibitors
- Introduction
- Effect of Corrosion in Major Sectors
- Corrosion Inhibitors Product Type
- Flame Retardants
- Introduction
- Importance of the Industry
- Generally Accepted Mechanisms of Flame Retardant Control
- Flame Retardant Chemicals
- Market Size and Estimates
- Chemical Type of Flame Retardant Chemicals
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
- Akzonobel N.V.
- Accepta
- Accurel Systems
- Adeka Corp.
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Albemarle Corp.
- Arkema S.A.
- Aquatech International
- Baker Hughes Inc.
- BASF Corp.
- Chemtura Corp.
- Clariant AG
- Dorf Ketal Chemicals
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Co.
- Elementis
- Evonik Industries
- Geo Specialty Chemicals Inc.
- Halliburton Co.
- Innospec Inc.
- Israel Chemicals Ltd.
- Jeen International Corp.
- Lubrizol Corp.
- Mapei S.p.A.
- Rhein Chemie Corp.
- Schlumberger
- Sanyo Chemical Industries
- Sika
- UBE Industries Ltd.
- Vantage Specialty Chemicals
- Weifang Santi Chemical Co.
- Zeon Chemicals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35lopd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.