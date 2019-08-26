Global Specialty Chemicals Market Analysis 2017-2023: Leading Players are Arkema, AkzoNobel, Baker Hughes, BASF, Evonik Industries, and Sanyo Chemical Industries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Chemicals: A Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A brief general outlook of the global specialty chemicals market

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Information pertaining to demand for specialty chemicals used in major application areas, including waterproofing chemicals, water treatment chemicals, oilfield process chemicals, cosmetics, and toiletries additives, plastic additives, etc.

Discussion on the role of government regulations, recent advancements, and technological innovations, and economic factors that will shape the future marketplace

Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Arkema, AkzoNobel, Baker Hughes, BASF, Evonik Industries, and Sanyo Chemical Industries

In the current market scenario, chemical companies are focusing on sustainability, innovation, and competitiveness. Top specialty chemical companies are engaged in sustainability and green chemistry, such as reduced carbon footprint and improved raw material supply. The market for specialty chemicals has been on the increase in various applications and this has boosted the total market in various regions.



The major factors driving the growth of the market are growing demand from the end-user industries such as textiles, food, and automobiles. Other factors are technological advancements and increasing demand of various specialty chemicals in emerging economies.



The specialty chemicals markets in Western Europe, North America, and Japan are relatively mature. Growths in emerging markets such as China and India are high. The emerging economies offer more active prospects for the specialty chemicals industry due to rising consumer-driven economies and industrialization.



The global specialty chemicals market has grown significantly in the past few years. The market is expected to continue growing during the next five years due to the growing demand from various applications such as oilfield chemicals, cosmetic chemicals, and water treatment chemicals.

Also, the market has experienced increasing demand particularly from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Growing demand for specialty chemicals in India and China also is driving market growth. Waterproofing chemicals currently belong to a niche specialty segment of the chemical industry.



Growth is expected to be strongest in the developing world, with countries such as China and India undergoing growth that will more than double the global average.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology & Information Sources

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Specialty Chemicals Market by Application

Introduction

Waterproofing Chemicals Market and Technologies

Introduction

Methods of Waterproofing

Advantages and Disadvantages of Waterproofing Chemicals

Types of Waterproofing Chemicals

Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals

Introduction

Life Cycle Assessment of Specialty Chemicals

Recent Developments

Types of Water Treatment

Water Treatment Chemicals

Global Market for Specialty Chemicals in Water Treatment

Oilfield Process Chemicals

Introduction

Chemical Types of Oilfield Process Chemicals

Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries-Focus on Specialty Additives

Introduction

Specialty Additives

Plastic Additives

Introduction

Development of Plastic Additives

Global Market for Plastic Additives

Chapter 4 Specialty Chemicals Market by Technology

Introduction

Surfactant Chemicals and Materials

Introduction

Properties of Surfactant Chemicals

Surfactant Chemicals, by Type

Application of Surfactant

Defoamers

Introduction

Properties of Defoamers

History of Defoamers

Market Size and Estimates

Application of Defoamers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Introduction

Effect of Corrosion in Major Sectors

Corrosion Inhibitors Product Type

Flame Retardants

Introduction

Importance of the Industry

Generally Accepted Mechanisms of Flame Retardant Control

Flame Retardant Chemicals

Market Size and Estimates

Chemical Type of Flame Retardant Chemicals

Chapter 5 Company Profiles



Akzonobel N.V.

Accepta

Accurel Systems

Adeka Corp.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Albemarle Corp.

Arkema S.A.

Aquatech International



Baker Hughes Inc.

BASF Corp.

Chemtura Corp.

Clariant AG

Dorf Ketal Chemicals



Eastman Chemical Co.

E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Co.

Elementis



Evonik Industries

Geo Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Halliburton Co.

Innospec Inc.

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Jeen International Corp.

Lubrizol Corp.

Mapei S.p.A.

Rhein Chemie Corp.

Schlumberger

Sanyo Chemical Industries

Sika



UBE Industries Ltd.

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Weifang Santi Chemical Co.

Zeon Chemicals



