Worldwide Consumer Electronics Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024 - Smart Home Devices, AI, AR & VR Will Drive the Industry in the Coming Future
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Electronics: A Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The topics analyzed within the report include a detailed breakdown and analysis of the global markets for consumer electronics.
The scope of this report extends to sizing of various technologies for the consumer electronics market and an analysis of global market trends with market data for these technologies at global level in 2018, which is being considered as the base year, 2019 as the estimate year and forecast for 2024 with projection of CAGR from 2019 to 2024.
The report focuses on assessment of consumer electronic devices, suppliers and an analysis of companies/manufacturers and the related system providers. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and upcoming technologies are also discussed in the report.
The report includes:
- 34 data tables
- Detailed overview and industry analysis of the consumer electronics market
- Analysis of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Brief assessment of consumer electronic devices, suppliers' landscape and an analysis of leading manufacturing companies and the related system providers
- Regional analysis of the consumer electronics industry covering major geographic regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World
- Major factors driving the market for the various technologies as well as the restraints and opportunities in this market
- Profiles of major players in the industry, including 3M, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Cummins Inc. and General Electric Co.
Executive Summary
The consumer electronics industry is characterized by a high level of diversity, creativity and flexibility. It includes technological solutions ranging from commercially viable and mass-produced devices to experimental technologies that are in the early stages of being transferred from academic and private research institutions and consortiums to viable profit-seeking enterprises.
Solid-state lighting products such as LED and OLED have a wide array of application in consumer electronics. The current OLED technology provides remarkable color fidelity, high efficiency and operational stability. Many mobile phone manufacturers have introduced OLED screens in recent years. Television display technology has evolved from LED to OLED and QLED (quantum dot light emitting diode).
At present, all companies are working on OLED displays to make their products smart. The OLED technology enables the ultra-thin displays to reach dark black levels, while remaining more efficient and eco-friendlier than other display technologies. OLED displays are also widely used in digital camera screens or electronic viewfinders. Manufacturers of wearable technologies have also started using OLED technology, as it can bring the advantages of thinner and curved display form factor to wearable devices.
Smart home devices, AI, AR and VR are some of the major trends which are going to drive the consumer electronics industry in the coming future. The evolution in cellular communication is set to introduce a prominent niche for these devices. The developing and developed economies such as China, Japan, U.S., U.K., Germany, Australia, Canada, and India, are expected to see an increasing demand for these devices. With some of the eminent players concentrating on developing these technologies the consumer electronics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Background
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Dynamics
- Key Market Growth Drivers
- Key Market Growth Restraints
- Key Market Growth Opportunities
- Upcoming Technologies
- Integrated Smart Watch
- Head-up Autostereoscopic Display
- Forklift with Transparent Display
- Transparent Displays for Telementoring
- Emissive Transparent Display with Controllable Per-Pixel Opacity
- Head-Mounted Display for Medical Applications
- Lightweight Head-Mounted Display with Wide Field of View
- Lighting Unit Comprising a Transparent Display
- Transparent Display for Artificial Intelligence
- Other Relevant R&D Activities
- LEDs with Optimum Wavelength Provide Effective Plant Growth
- Semiconductor Devices Used in High-Temperature Applications
- Smart Coatings Technology Under Development
- Current Market Scenario
- CCD and CMOS Sensor
- PCB
- Ultrafast Lasers
- VR and AR
Chapter 4 Global Consumer Electronics Market
- Introduction
- High Power Semiconductor Applications in Consumer Electronics
- GaN (Gallium Nitride) Product
- Diamond Substrates
- Transparent Displays in Consumer Electronics
- Dielectric Materials for Displays in Consumer Electronics
- Solid-State Lighting in Consumer Electronics
- Printed Circuit Board in Consumer Electronics
- CCD and CMOS Sensors in Consumer Electronics
- Ultrafast Lasers in Consumer Electronics
- Haptic Technology in Consumer Electronics
- Application Snapshot
- Breakdown by Haptic Technology
- Smart Coatings in Consumer Electronics
- Electrical Switch Market in Consumer Electronics
- Acoustic Sensors in Consumer Electronics
- AR and VR in Consumer Electronics (Gaming)
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
- Companies Listed
- 3M
- AAC Technologies
- Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.
- Advanced Circuits
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)
- Alps Electric Co., Ltd.
- Apple
- Applied Materials Inc.
- AU Optronics Corp.
- BAE Systems
- Bajaj Electricals Limited
- Boe Technology Group Co., Ltd.
- Broadcom Ltd.
- Cree, Inc.
- Coherent Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- Cts Corp.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
- Cummins Inc.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- E Ink Holdings Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Fujitsu
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- HP Inc.
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- IPG Photonics Corp.
- Johnson Electric
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Konica Minolta
- Kmlabs
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Littelfuse Inc.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc.
- Lumileds Llc
- Microchip Technology
- Merck Kgaa
- Microsoft
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- NEC
- Newport Corp.
- Nichia Corp.
- Osram Licht Ag
- Nippon Mektron, Ltd.
- Nkt Photonics
- Omron Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Photonic Solutions Ltd.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Rockwell Collins
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
- Sheaumann Laser Inc.
- Siemens A.G.
- Signify/Philips Lighting
- Spark Lasers
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- The Sherwin-Williams Co.
- Toshiba
- Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
- Transense Technologies Plc
- Triquint Semiconductor Inc.
- Trumpf Gmbh + Co. Kg
- TT Electronics Integrated Manufacturing Services Plc
- Universal Display Corp.
- Ziemer Group Ag
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zhgxwi
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.