Worldwide Consumer Electronics Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024 - Smart Home Devices, AI, AR & VR Will Drive the Industry in the Coming Future

The topics analyzed within the report include a detailed breakdown and analysis of the global markets for consumer electronics.

The scope of this report extends to sizing of various technologies for the consumer electronics market and an analysis of global market trends with market data for these technologies at global level in 2018, which is being considered as the base year, 2019 as the estimate year and forecast for 2024 with projection of CAGR from 2019 to 2024.



The report focuses on assessment of consumer electronic devices, suppliers and an analysis of companies/manufacturers and the related system providers. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and upcoming technologies are also discussed in the report.



The report includes:

34 data tables

Detailed overview and industry analysis of the consumer electronics market

Analysis of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Brief assessment of consumer electronic devices, suppliers' landscape and an analysis of leading manufacturing companies and the related system providers

Regional analysis of the consumer electronics industry covering major geographic regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World

Major factors driving the market for the various technologies as well as the restraints and opportunities in this market

Profiles of major players in the industry, including 3M, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Cummins Inc. and General Electric Co.

Executive Summary



The consumer electronics industry is characterized by a high level of diversity, creativity and flexibility. It includes technological solutions ranging from commercially viable and mass-produced devices to experimental technologies that are in the early stages of being transferred from academic and private research institutions and consortiums to viable profit-seeking enterprises.



Solid-state lighting products such as LED and OLED have a wide array of application in consumer electronics. The current OLED technology provides remarkable color fidelity, high efficiency and operational stability. Many mobile phone manufacturers have introduced OLED screens in recent years. Television display technology has evolved from LED to OLED and QLED (quantum dot light emitting diode).

At present, all companies are working on OLED displays to make their products smart. The OLED technology enables the ultra-thin displays to reach dark black levels, while remaining more efficient and eco-friendlier than other display technologies. OLED displays are also widely used in digital camera screens or electronic viewfinders. Manufacturers of wearable technologies have also started using OLED technology, as it can bring the advantages of thinner and curved display form factor to wearable devices.



Smart home devices, AI, AR and VR are some of the major trends which are going to drive the consumer electronics industry in the coming future. The evolution in cellular communication is set to introduce a prominent niche for these devices. The developing and developed economies such as China, Japan, U.S., U.K., Germany, Australia, Canada, and India, are expected to see an increasing demand for these devices. With some of the eminent players concentrating on developing these technologies the consumer electronics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Background

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Drivers

Key Market Growth Restraints

Key Market Growth Opportunities

Upcoming Technologies

Integrated Smart Watch

Head-up Autostereoscopic Display

Forklift with Transparent Display

Transparent Displays for Telementoring

Emissive Transparent Display with Controllable Per-Pixel Opacity

Head-Mounted Display for Medical Applications

Lightweight Head-Mounted Display with Wide Field of View

Lighting Unit Comprising a Transparent Display

Transparent Display for Artificial Intelligence

Other Relevant R&D Activities

LEDs with Optimum Wavelength Provide Effective Plant Growth

Semiconductor Devices Used in High-Temperature Applications

Smart Coatings Technology Under Development

Current Market Scenario

CCD and CMOS Sensor

PCB

Ultrafast Lasers

VR and AR

Chapter 4 Global Consumer Electronics Market

Introduction

High Power Semiconductor Applications in Consumer Electronics

GaN (Gallium Nitride) Product

Diamond Substrates

Transparent Displays in Consumer Electronics

Dielectric Materials for Displays in Consumer Electronics

Solid-State Lighting in Consumer Electronics

Printed Circuit Board in Consumer Electronics

CCD and CMOS Sensors in Consumer Electronics

Ultrafast Lasers in Consumer Electronics

Haptic Technology in Consumer Electronics

Application Snapshot

Breakdown by Haptic Technology

Smart Coatings in Consumer Electronics

Electrical Switch Market in Consumer Electronics

Acoustic Sensors in Consumer Electronics

AR and VR in Consumer Electronics (Gaming)

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

