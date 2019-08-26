Eureka 93 Inc. Appoints Industry Veteran Rex Powers to Chair of Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eureka 93 Inc. (CSE: ERKA, “Eureka93”) announced today that Rex Powers, CEO of the Cannabis Hemp Industry Employers Association and CEO of PFH Consulting LLC has joined the Board of Directors as Chair, effective August 23, 2019.



“We believe that Mr. Powers’s diverse expertise developing customer-focused growth initiatives coupled with his extensive knowledge of the industry will further complement the management team as we work toward achieving targeted results in the year ahead,” said David Rendimonti, Chief Executive Officer, Eureka93.

“Eureka93 is a promising company with valuable assets and product potential,” said Rex Powers, Chair, Board of Directors, Eureka93. “I look forward to working with the management team to steer the company as it navigates the challenges of the industry and forges a clear path forward as a product-focused, CBD, life sciences company.”

Mr. Powers is currently the Co-founder and CEO of the Cannabis Hemp Industry Employers Association, an employment organization providing development services to the cannabis and hemp industry. He is also the CEO of PFH Consulting LLC, a firm focused on strategic planning and organizational modelling for early-stage and established companies. Prior to these roles, Mr. Powers was also the President and CEO of FOCUS: Foundation of Cannabis United Standards, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating quality and safety-based standards to protect the health and safety of consumers, while also preserving the integrity of the cannabis industry. With experience building sustainable business models that fuel growth, Mr. Powers is known for his creative expertise in executive leadership, training and leading high-performance teams, organizational mapping and alignment, product development, and establishing funding strategies. Further to his current roles, he also serves on various boards in an advisory capacity, including Basso Botanicals, SOS Method and Arisanna Group.

With the additional independent director in place, director William MacKinnon has stepped down to pursue other opportunities. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. MacKinnon for his dedication to the company, and wish him the best of luck in the future,” said David Rendimonti, Chief Executive Officer, Eureka93.



About Eureka93

Eureka 93 Inc. (Eureka93) is a vertically integrated life sciences company focused on the extraction, production, and distribution of hemp cannabidiol (CBD). With assets and operations in the United States, as well as in Canada, this multi-faceted company is dedicated to producing the highest-quality products for its customers, including full-plant extract, distillate, and isolate. Leveraging a proprietary extraction process, research, and scientific expertise across its CBD and nutraceutical manufacturing businesses, Eureka93 leads with ingenuity, from the ground up. For more information, please visit: Eureka93.com

