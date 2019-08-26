Stock Day Media Welcomes Back the CEO of American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) to Discuss Revenue Growth, New CBD Pet Water, and the Company's Expanding International Distribution

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, AZ, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – The Stock Day Media Podcast welcomed American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) CEO Ryan Fishoff to speak with Stock Day’s Everett Jolly. American Premium Water is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on brands in the CBD health and beauty sectors.

Jolly started off the interview by commenting on the Company’s recent announcement of an increase in revenues, and how it’s a sign of the Company’s progress, Fishoff agrees.

“Our recent announcement shows that the Company is making progress towards its objectives. I am here in London working on a number of initiatives to continue this growth. Generating revenues demonstrates to the investor community that the Company is beginning to gain steam and is making strides towards continued growth. We are not taking our foot off the pedal; the Company continues to push towards growing it’s distribution and is excited about what is in the pipeline,” says Fishoff.

Jolly went on to discuss the Company’s impending launch of LYNKS CBD, CBD infused water designed for pets, which is a JV with LinkRes Pets (OTC: LSRV) using the Company’s proprietary hydro-nano technology.

“We are really excited to bring this product to market. The pet industry is a huge market, and CBD sales within it are one of the fastest growing segments. We have received a lot of interest for this product from retailers and distributors,” Fishoff explained. “There isn’t a product like this that is currently on the market. There aren’t many pre-packaged waters available for pets, let alone infused with CBD and our hydro-nano technology. We will be the market leader at launch and will look to grow the category that we are creating exponentially right out of the gate.”

Jolly then asked what was on the Company’s agenda for the rest of 2019.

“We have been investing a lot into Canyon Create, which is the parent of Vanexxe, the revolutionary varicose vein cosmetic treatment. There isn’t a product like this on the market. The positive feedback received has been overwhelming. It is now available on Wal-Mart.com and we are currently in talks with a number of big box retailers to carry this product in their stores. We are also working on launching Prickly Pear, the CBD and CBG infused product formulated to treat the cosmetic appearance of acne. There isn’t an acne solution on the market like this. We’re looking to finish our audit and become fully reporting in the next few months. That will be another big accomplishment that the Company has been working on for awhile. Aside from Vanexxe and Prickly Pear, the Company continues to remain focused on growing distribution across all channels of its CBD products. Despite the recent volatility, we haven’t been derailed from focusing on our goals. This Company sets itself apart from its peers and competitors with ground breaking technology in premium brands, and will continue to do so as it builds itself as the market leader in premium infused CBD products.”

To hear the rest of the interview with Ryan Fishoff, listen to the entire Stock Day Podcast here:

https://audioboom.com/posts/7350998-american-premium-water-corporation-joins-the-stock-day-podcast-to-discuss-the-launch-of-their-cbd

To purchase LALPINA CBD, go to https://www.singleseed.com/product/lalpina-cbd-water-12-pack/

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired with cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA Hydro CBD brands (www.LalpinaInc.com), LALPINA Productions, LALPINA Records, Canyon Create (www.canyoncreate.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) Gents (www.gentsco.com).

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation.

About Stock Day Media

Stock Day Media is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Uptick provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. Stock Day is the sole producer of its “Stock Day” Podcast, which is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day Media’s “Stock Day” Podcast recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

Contact Information: Media Contact Email: info@americanpremiumwater.com +1(888) 983-0054 Stock Day Media 602.821.1143 https://stockdaymedia.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.