SkyBitz Expands Enterprise Platform with Simplified Asset-Utilization Enhancements and New Business Reporting Features

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyBitz , a leader in IoT telematics solutions, announced a major software upgrade to its commercial asset management platform InSight today offering a unified view of all assets. InSight is a highly configurable platform that offers a simple yet intuitive experience for tracking complex asset management environments.



“We are always seeking ways to demonstrate our leadership and improving our platform’s UI is certainly high on our list every time,” states Henry Popplewell, SkyBitz President. “Our account teams are in constant communication with our customers to ensure we evolve along with the market. These improvements address certain complexities that just naturally come with enterprise-level asset management environments and we’re excited to solve these challenges through our technology.”

The new features were part of an extensive customer analysis initiative where SkyBitz pooled customer data, direct feedback, and user recommendations relating to navigation and style enhancements, notifications, icons and alerts, ease of use, and reporting. The secure, web-based solution is used by more than a thousand enterprises and requires no software downloads, providing SkyBitz users with immediate access to new features, a secure environment, and enhanced customer service.

With an improved top-line navigation and hierarchy that offers instant access to a variety of data, customers can now toggle through several redesigned pages including Location, Analyzation, and Maintenance; and even fully customize a Home Page Dashboard to skim assets or even create new settings by landmark groups, asset type, health status and dormancy filters.

The longer a trailer is used and the more productive it is while in use means fewer reasons to purchase new ones. SkyBitz InSight users now have a much simpler interface when identifying profitable and non-profitable areas of the operation to pinpoint and correct under-utilized assets, customer trips, drivers, and processes with the click of a button. This allows managers to easily set up and monitor KPI’s across the organization.

“We ask a lot of questions and we know how to listen to our customers,” states Siamak Azmoudeh, Vice President Product Line Management and Business Development at SkyBitz. “By walking through parts of the system with our customers, we are constantly identifying ways in which we can improve the technology and provide solid customer support at the same time. Our software team can then be better equipped to develop technology that continues to help our clients improve their business.”

SkyBitz, a Telular AMETEK brand , provides America’s backbone transportation and logistics industries real-time asset tracking and data analytics from sensors and remote monitoring solutions, enabling its customers to make the best business decisions to impact their bottom line. AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $5 billion.

