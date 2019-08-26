Ordering In Is In: What are the best food delivery apps and how to choose among them?

Personal Finance Expert, Farnoosh Torabi teams up with Grubhub and YourUpdateTV on a nationwide media tour to discuss the $270 billion food delivery industry and why not all food delivery apps are the same.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next time you are stuck in your pajamas and there's no food in the fridge, you don't have to settle for a bowl of cereal anymore! Whether you love BBQ, sushi, a juicy burger, or want to go the vegan route, you can now get it delivered to your door with a few taps on an app.



It's never been easier to get the food you crave delivered to your doorstep, but the convenience can hurt your wallet if you don’t choose wisely. According to research firm eMarketer, 44 million people in the U.S. expect to use delivery apps by 2020 -- and you need to know how to choose the best and save money in the process.

Not all delivery apps are the same - including what you pay when ordering from the same place. Hidden fees, menu markups, service fees - they can all add up quickly if you don’t pay attention. The top contender? According to one Wall Street analyst report, it stated that Grubhub was the “lowest-priced alternative for identical orders placed across different delivery platforms” with “total delivery and service fees significantly lower as compared to other platforms.”

Here are some steps you can take to make sure you get the biggest bang for your buck:

Comparison shop : Taking a few extra minutes might save you big bucks at the end of the month. Make sure to go through to the check-out page on various apps to see what the true price will be for your delivery - before you hit order

: Taking a few extra minutes might save you big bucks at the end of the month. Make sure to go through to the check-out page on various apps to see what the true price will be for your delivery - before you hit order Free isn’t always free : Beware when delivery apps offer “free delivery.” They are usually offset in “service fees” you’ll only see at the checkout page or even menu markups on each item

: Beware when delivery apps offer “free delivery.” They are usually offset in “service fees” you’ll only see at the checkout page or even menu markups on each item Do some digging : companies like Grubhub and Seamless have a “Perks” tab dedicated to local deals that can make your money go a lot further

: companies like Grubhub and Seamless have a “Perks” tab dedicated to local deals that can make your money go a lot further Remain loyal : if you’re a creature of habit, rack up those loyalty points at your favorite spots to get some freebies down the line

: if you’re a creature of habit, rack up those loyalty points at your favorite spots to get some freebies down the line Think twice about ordering: convenience is great - but perhaps you have something in your fridge or freezer you could cook instead?

