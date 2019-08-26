NOVA Chemicals Names Sarah Marshall as New Director of Sustainability

Role Underscores Company’s Commitment to Shaping a Better World; Company Calls for Collaboration throughout Value Chain to Create a World Free of Plastic Waste

Calgary, Alberta, Canada (August 26, 2019) – NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”), a leading supplier of polyethylene in the Americas, is pleased to announce that Sarah Marshall has been appointed to a newly-created role of Director of Sustainability. Marshall will be responsible for leading cross-functional efforts to achieve NOVA Chemicals’ long-term vision for Sustainability. A strong advocate for a plastics circular economy, she will work with supply chain partners, customers, government officials, industry associations and others to help create innovative solutions for plastics recycling and recovery.

“Sarah demonstrates the passion and experience to build on our foundation and drive our Sustainability efforts forward to help us to shape a world that is better tomorrow than it is today,” said Todd Karran, President and CEO, NOVA Chemicals.

Marshall will oversee NOVA Chemicals’ portfolio of corporate investments supporting collaboration and promoting ocean health and serve on industry association boards and committees, a role she is well positioned for given her former tenure as Chair of the Board of Directors for the Canadian Plastics Industry Association. She has more than 20 years of research and development experience within the petrochemicals industry, previously leading teams of scientists, engineers and technologists at NOVA Chemicals’ Centre for Applied Research and Centre for Performance Applications. Marshall has experience developing polyethylene products and applications to meet customers’ evolving needs as well as scaling catalyst and process technology advances to deliver desired products. In the last few years, NOVA Chemicals has cultivated a portfolio of recyclable film structure designs for packaging applications, including a recyclable stand up pouch film structure which can be used in food packaging traditionally made with non-recyclable, mixed-material structures.

“I am very excited to lead NOVA Chemicals’ Sustainability Team during this critical juncture for our industry as we work to advance the important role of plastic for society and, at the same time, strive to create a world free of plastic waste,” said Marshall. “I look forward to collaborating throughout the value chain to capitalize on the environmental benefits of plastic materials while finding science-based solutions to address post-use challenges.”

Learn more about NOVA Chemicals’ long-term vision for Sustainability by visiting the company’s online press kit and reading NOVA Chemicals’ 2018 Sustainability Report .

About NOVA Chemicals Corporation

NOVA Chemicals develops and manufactures chemicals and plastic resins that make everyday life healthier, easier and safer. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security and environmental stewardship through our commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Care®. NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is wholly-owned ultimately by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Visit NOVA Chemicals on the Internet at www.novachemicals.com .

