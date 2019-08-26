Therapeutic Solutions International Announces Positive Clinical Data Using NanoStilbene™ to Stimulate Immune System in Advanced Cancer Patients

Company Submits Results of Clinical Trial for Publication in Peer Reviewed Medical Journal

/EIN News/ -- OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI) announced today positive results from a pilot clinical trial in advanced cancer patients which have been submitted as a scientific manuscript to a peer reviewed medical journal.



In the manuscript, 12 advanced cancer patients were treated for 3 weeks with 300mg daily administration of NanoStilbene™. Immune parameters where assessed before treatment and at completion. A substantial increase in activity of T cells and NK cells was observed as a result of treatment.

It is known that NK cells are the first line of defense against cancer, and that T cells are the cellular basis for immunological memory which stops cancer from coming back. Mechanistically, the authors believed that an increase in immune response was the result of immune suppression in cancer-associated inflammation by NanoStilbene™ [1]. It is known that the active ingredient in NanoStilbene™, called pterostilbene, is a potent inhibitor of inflammation.

"There are numerous cancer therapies whose efficacy is controlled by the activity of the immune system. Treatments such as radiation therapy, have now been shown to be actively amplified by a strong immune system," said Dr. James Veltmeyer MD, Chief Medical Officer of the Company, and co-author of the paper. "Furthermore, it has been demonstrated that the activity of drugs such as the multi-billion dollar a year monoclonal antibody Herceptin, are dependent on an intact NK compartment."

The Company is currently selling NanoStilbene™ as a nutraceutical and is working with several naturopathic, allopathic, integrative, and alternative medicine doctors at identifying optimum doses and combination with other drugs.

"There is a trend in oncology towards providing patients with drugs that not only kill tumors, but also have a reduced toxicity profile. Based on my experiences, I believe NanoStilbene™ is a very promising safe, non-toxic nutraceutical adjuvant, and I am proud to be involved in its scientific development and evaluation," said Thomas Ichim, Ph.D., Board Member of TSOI and co-author of paper.

"We are honored to have such an accomplished team of collaborators that included Dr. Santosh Kesari, Senior Author of the submitted paper, and Dr. Feng Lin a distinguished tumor immunologist. To have scientists of this caliber work with us at designing, executing, and now hopefully publishing the reviewed results of this important clinical trial, is the culmination of four years of work that began with the filing of our issued US Patent 9,682,047 and the submission of this manuscript on the 23rd of August," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "Our aim is to have a world without cancer, and we believe one very important advancement towards this is the integration of immunotherapies with other interventions such as our nanoformulation of pterostilbene."



About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com and e-commerce at www.youcanordernow.com.



[1] https://mynanostilbene.com



Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our SEC filings. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to product launch timing, revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future collaboration agreements, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

ir@tsoimail.com



