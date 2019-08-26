Self Lender Rebrands to Self to Continue to Empower Consumers to Build Credit Responsibly

/EIN News/ --

Self Lender, a leading fintech startup offering people a way to build their credit while also saving money, today announced its rebrand to Self. The new name is an indication of the company’s commitment to helping consumers have access to the tools needed to build a strong financial future.



A credit score is a lifeline for numerous services in the US, including how to get a car, an apartment or home and even employment. Millions of Americans are denied the opportunity to prove themselves and build credit responsibly. For four years, it's been Self Lender’s mission to make credit more accessible, to give more people the opportunity to build credit – and for them to save money while doing it. The new brand identity preserves this mission and points to the future of achieving financial goals.



“The evolution to Self hints at possibilities: the new tools we can and will develop to help customers achieve their financial goals,” said James Garvey, CEO of Self Lender. “We’ve been witness to countless success stories from our customers and it’s these results that continue to motivate us to find new and meaningful financial solutions. This next chapter comes at a momentous time for our company and we’re excited to introduce, and reintroduce, Self to inspire change.”



With more than 400,000 consumers and $300 million in CD-secured loan originations, the company has achieved unparalleled growth in the past year by offering a way for consumers to build credit.



