Animal Wellness Applauds Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester for Working to Protect Iconic American Horses

DOVER, DELAWARE , USA, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, H.R. 693, by a vote of 333 to 96. U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester is a cosponsor of the measure and voted in support of the bill. Both U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons are cosponsors of the Senate companion bill, S. 1007, led by the senior U.S. Senator from Idaho, Mike Crapo, that mirrors the House passed legislation.

The PAST Act seeks to strengthen the Horse Protection Act and end the torturous, painful practice of soring Tennessee Walking, Racking, and Spotted Saddle Horses. Soring, the intentional infliction of pain to horses' front limbs by applying caustic chemicals such as mustard oil or kerosene or inserting sharp objects into the horses' hooves to create an exaggerated gait known as the "Big Lick,” has plagued the equine world for six decades. The “Big Lick” animal cruelty will be exhibited for the next 10 days at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

“We applaud Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester for her support of the PAST Act, and thank her for her key role in passing this legislation that will bring an end to six decades of horse abuse,” said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action, and a past president of the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders’ & Exhibitors’ Association. "The overwhelming national support of the PAST Act should send a strong message to the Senate that it should saddle up and end this cruelty for good."

“Timing is ripe, and the majority of Americans want to see Congress work to protect these iconic American horses upon whose backs our country was built upon,” said Animal Wellness Advocate Priscilla Presley. “U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should swiftly schedule a vote on the PAST Act, and execute the will of the American people, and I call on him to do so!”

The PAST Act would ban the use of painful large stacked shoes and ankle chains and would also eliminate the existing system of self-regulation by the industry and toughen penalties for violators of the Horse Protection Act. It’s supported by the American Quarter Horse Association, Animal Wellness Action, the American Horse Council, American Veterinary Medical Association, American Association of Equine Practitioners, United States Equestrian Federation, National Sheriff’s Association, and Delaware Veterinary Medical Association.

The PAST Act has been blocked for years by a handful of well-placed lawmakers, but a new House rule triggering consideration of any measure that attracts 290 or more cosponsors brought the issue to the floor. PAST attracted 308 cosponsors, and was led by U.S. Reps. Kurt Schrader (D-OR) and Ted Yoho (R-FL), cochairs of the Congressional Veterinary Medicine Caucus, along with Reps. Steve Cohen (D-TN), Ron Estes (R-KS), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), and Chris Collins (R-NY). The Senate companion has garnered 43 cosponsors.

See what Members of Congress from across the nation have to say about the PAST Act by clicking here, and check out the latest edition of The Political Animal: Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration left with bloody nose and black eye by press and the City of Nashville by clicking here.

