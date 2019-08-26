Concrete Pumping Holdings Sets Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Monday, September 9, 2019

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (“CPH” or the “Company”), the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the U.S. and U.K. markets, will hold a conference call on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2019. The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.



CPH’s CEO Bruce Young and CFO Iain Humphries will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, September 9, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470

Conference ID: 13693916

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.concretepumpingholdings.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 30, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13693916

About Concrete Pumping Holdings

The Company is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, operating under the only established, national brands in both markets (Brundage-Bone and Camfaud, respectively). The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate substantial labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. The Company is also the leading provider of concrete waste management services in the U.S. market, operating under the only established, national brand – Eco-Pan. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan provides a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of April 30, 2019, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of 80 locations across 22 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from 29 locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 16 locations in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company’s brand websites at www.brundagebone.com , www.camfaud.co.uk , or www.eco-pan.com .

Investor Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach or Jared Filippone, CFA

1-949-574-3860

BBCP@gatewayir.com



