Emerald Bioscience Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director, Clinical Operations

/EIN News/ -- Long Beach, CA, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Emerald Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: EMBI), focused on the development of cannabinoid-based therapeutics to address global medical indications, announced today the appointments of Dennis D. Kim, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer, and Alice Chen as Executive Director, Clinical Operations.



“We are pleased to welcome Dennis and Alice to EMBI’s management team,” said Brian Murphy, MD, Chief Executive Officer, EMBI. “Dr. Kim and Ms. Chen’s extensive experience in advancing multiple therapeutics through all phases of development, from preclinical data and IND filing to regulatory approval and commercial launch, help to strengthen EMBI’s clinical development strategy as we look to advance operations in Australia with the initiation of our planned first-in-human NB1111 study in glaucoma and further U.S.-based CBDVHS pre-clinical studies later this year.”

"EMBI has a substantial cannabinoid pipeline with potential reach across a spectrum of diseases, due to its unique focus on precision-drug targeting,” said Dr. Kim. “It's an exciting opportunity to be joining Emerald Bioscience as Chief Medical Officer, especially during this key inflection point in the Company’s history as it brings its first drug candidate into the clinic. I look forward to helping bring this innovative, bioengineered cannabinoid technology to our patients.”

Dr. Kim is a physician and biotechnology executive with over twenty years of experience in drug and product development as well as corporate strategy in biotech and medical technology. Prior to joining Emerald, Dr. Kim was Chief Medical Officer at Zafgen, Senior Vice President of Medical and Clinical Affairs at Orexigen Therapeutics, Chief Medical Officer at EnteroMedics, and Executive Director of Corporate Strategy at Amylin Pharmaceuticals. He holds an MD from the University of Health Sciences, The Chicago Medical School, an MBA from UCSD Rady School of Management, and a BS in Biology from the University of California. In addition to being board-certified in internal medicine, Dr. Kim completed the Endocrinology and Metabolism Specialty Fellowship Training Program at the UCSD School of Medicine.

Ms. Chen has twenty years of global clinical research experience working with early and late-stage biotech companies, particularly in the planning and execution of clinical trials for a variety of indications, including oncology, hepatology, autoimmune, and orphan diseases. Prior to joining Emerald, Ms. Chen served as the Head of Clinical Operations at Zafgen, Inc., where she was involved in study design, managing study conduct, and overseeing clinical trial budgets and timelines across multiple clinical programs. Additionally, Ms. Chen held various positions in clinical operations at Salmedix and Ionis, and consulting positions at Cephalon, Altair Therapeutics, Auspex Pharmaceuticals, MedGene, Inc., Cabrellis Pharmaceuticals, and Santaris Pharma.Ms. Chen is a graduate of the University of California, San Diego.

About Emerald Bioscience, Inc.

Emerald Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Long Beach, California, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of bioengineered cannabinoid-based therapeutics for significant unmet medical needs in global markets. With proprietary technology licensed from the University of Mississippi, Emerald is developing novel ways to deliver cannabinoid-based drugs for specific indications with the aim of optimizing the clinical effects of such drugs while limiting potential adverse events. Emerald's strategy is to clinically develop a number of proprietary biosynthetic compounds, alone or in combination with corporate partners.

Emerald Bioscience is part of the Emerald Group , which comprises multiple companies focused on developing pharmaceutical, botanical, and nutraceutical products providing wellness and medical benefits by interacting with the human body’s endocannabinoid system.

