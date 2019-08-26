Global Electronic Passports Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Electronic Passports Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Passports Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Electronic Passports Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Electronic Passports Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Electronic Passports market is valued at 7880 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.

E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer. The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport’s data page: the holder’s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport include two fingerprints as well.

The rapid development of the tourism industry and the improvement of people’s living standards are the main factors that promote growth of this market. There are currently 122 countries with E-passport programs which QYR estimates are producing 146.83 million units E-passport in 2018. Most E-passport are valid for 5 or 10 years and there were one billion E-passport in circulation, exceeding 60% of all passports in use.

Asia Pacific (APAC) has always been a lucrative region. The E-passport and E-visa market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan India and Southeast Asia are the key countries in the E-passport and E-visa in APAC. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, E-passport and E-visa industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of E-passport and E-visa have brought a lot of opportunities, due to the rapid development of the tourism industry.

This research report categorizes the global Electronic Passports market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Electronic Passports market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Adult

Child

Market segment by Region/Country including:

This report centers around the worldwide Electronic Passports status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Electronic Passports advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

