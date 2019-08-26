Advanced HVAC Controls Market Outlook to 2023 - Growing Use of HVAC Systems in Refrigerated Warehouses Propels Market Growth
Growing use of HVAC systems in refrigerated warehouses
Refrigerated warehouses are operated at specific temperatures to preserve inventories, such as food products, dairy products, and pharmaceutical drugs, which have a short shelf lie. The adoption of automation by refrigerated warehouses is increasing.
The ability of advanced HVAC controls to operate at low temperatures and reduce the levels of contamination is a key factor that increases the adoption of advanced HVAC controls in refrigerated warehouses. This will lead to the expansion of the global advanced HVAC controls market at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for smart homes and development of smart cities
The concept of smart homes is growing as the needs of consumers are changing, and they are focusing on convenience offered using electronic devices. The integration of AI platforms in advanced HVAC controls helps track the habits, behavioral characteristics, and activities of users.
The use of natural language processing with HVAC systems helps in making household appliances such as air-conditioners and refrigerators more interactive among residential users. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as rising adoption of integrated smart technologies, the growing use of HVAC systems in refrigerated warehouses, and increasing residential and commercial construction activities.
However, limited skills and knowledge of workforce, presence of stringent government standards and regulations, and security concerns associated with automation control systems may hamper the growth of the advanced HVAC controls industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The advanced HVAC controls market analysis considers sales from both sensors, field devices, and level controllers. The analysis also considers the sales of advanced HVAC controls in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the sensors segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing innovations by vendors in the development of sensors will play a significant role in the sensors segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global advanced HVAC controls market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. This report provides a detailed analysis of several leading advanced HVAC controls manufacturers, that include:
- Azbil Corp.
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC
- Johnson Controls International PLC
- Lennox International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
Also, the advanced HVAC controls market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Sensors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Field devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Level controllers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
