Advanced HVAC Controls Market Outlook to 2023 - Growing Use of HVAC Systems in Refrigerated Warehouses Propels Market Growth

Growing use of HVAC systems in refrigerated warehouses



Refrigerated warehouses are operated at specific temperatures to preserve inventories, such as food products, dairy products, and pharmaceutical drugs, which have a short shelf lie. The adoption of automation by refrigerated warehouses is increasing.



The ability of advanced HVAC controls to operate at low temperatures and reduce the levels of contamination is a key factor that increases the adoption of advanced HVAC controls in refrigerated warehouses. This will lead to the expansion of the global advanced HVAC controls market at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for smart homes and development of smart cities



The concept of smart homes is growing as the needs of consumers are changing, and they are focusing on convenience offered using electronic devices. The integration of AI platforms in advanced HVAC controls helps track the habits, behavioral characteristics, and activities of users.



The use of natural language processing with HVAC systems helps in making household appliances such as air-conditioners and refrigerators more interactive among residential users. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as rising adoption of integrated smart technologies, the growing use of HVAC systems in refrigerated warehouses, and increasing residential and commercial construction activities.



However, limited skills and knowledge of workforce, presence of stringent government standards and regulations, and security concerns associated with automation control systems may hamper the growth of the advanced HVAC controls industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The advanced HVAC controls market analysis considers sales from both sensors, field devices, and level controllers. The analysis also considers the sales of advanced HVAC controls in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the sensors segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing innovations by vendors in the development of sensors will play a significant role in the sensors segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global advanced HVAC controls market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. This report provides a detailed analysis of several leading advanced HVAC controls manufacturers, that include:



Azbil Corp.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls International PLC

Lennox International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Also, the advanced HVAC controls market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Sensors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Field devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Level controllers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Azbil Corp.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls International PLC

Lennox International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

