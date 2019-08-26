Electric Supercars Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of Approx 39% During 2019-2023
Presence of government regulations & incentives
The use of EVs reduces carbon emissions and the dependency on fossil fuels. To alleviate the effects of global warming, the automotive industry expects a shift to manufacturing only zero-emission vehicles. This requires shifting from conventional fossil fuel vehicles to emission-free vehicles powered by renewable sources such as electricity. This will lead to the expansion of the global electric supercars market at a CAGR of almost 39% during the forecast period.
Growing focus on development of pure electric supercars
Automotive manufacturers are focusing on technologies that can be beneficial to manufacture pure electric supercars. All-electric supercars have gained higher momentum in global electric supercars market due to stringent regulations mandated by governments such as the WLTP testing procedure. There is also a rising demand to produce high-performance cars with zero emissions. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as use of advanced composite materials in electric supercars reducing environmental impact, intense rivalry between luxury sports car manufacturers, rising use of electric supercars for legal street racing and drag racing events, and presence of government regulations and incentives.
However, need for advanced materials and technologies, high costs of development and limited model offerings, and concerns about driver's safety due to high speed of electric supercars may hamper the growth of the electric supercars industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The electric supercars market analysis considers sales from both BEV and PHEV. The analysis also considers the sales of electric supercars in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the BEV segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as a wide range of features such as vehicle diagnostic capabilities, advanced battery management systems, and autonomous driving technologies will help the BEV segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global electric supercars market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric supercars manufacturers, that include:
- BMW AG
- Ferrari S.p.A.
- Koenigsegg Automotive AB
- Tesla Inc.
- Volkswagen AG
Also, the electric supercars market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- BEV - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- PHEV - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Focus on development of pure electric supercars by automotive manufacturers
- Increasing number of partnerships
- Project One by Mercedes-Benz: Electric Supercar Project
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BMW AG
- Ferrari S.p.A.
- Koenigsegg Automotive AB
- Tesla Inc.
- Volkswagen AG
