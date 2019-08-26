Foodservice Coffee Insights & Trends, 2019 with a Spotlight on Starbucks & McDonalds

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foodservice Insights & Trends - Focus on Coffee" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides extensive insight and analysis into coffee in foodservice, creating new competition for QSR and providing a perfect case study in the importance of convenience and time scarcity to modern foodservice. The report includes:



Market Overview of hot coffee in foodservice, looking at key data metrics and growth in the category, providing insight into the future.

Deep dive into the consumer views underpinning these market shifts and how operators can capitalize on them.

Spotlight on fast casual operators: Starbucks and McDonalds.

Short Case studies of Stumptown and Lindt Cafe and the consumer trends to which they are associated with.

In 2017, overall sales of on-trade hot coffee and tea, and other hot drinks were valued at USD$22.8 billion globally. Hot coffee has the greatest proportion of both value and volume within the hot drinks category. The most important mega-trend driving foodservice coffee is sensory and indulgence, with particular focus on premiumization and connoisseurship. Consumers disposable incomes are increasing, but their lives are becoming more hectic, with longer working days and commutes, and higher stress levels.



Key Highlights



The most important mega-trend driving foodservice coffee is sensory and indulgence, with particular focus on premiumization and connoisseurship.

Millennial's and Gen Z consumers are a major driving force behind connoisseurship, highly focused on the best' of what they consume, driven by factors such as social media, self-indulgence and being status driven.

Technology will continue to improve customer experiences, with completely seamless transactions such as click and collect being a growth avenue as consumer lives continue to become busier.

Reasons to Buy

Consumer Insight focused analysis of focus of coffee and what it means for consumers as well as the market as a whole.

Learn about core drivers of the market shifts and how these are likely to play out in the future from a consumer insight perspective.

Relevant case studies will allow readers to learn from and apply lessons discovered by emerging and major players within focus on coffee.

Companies Mentioned



Lindt

Stumptown Roasters

McDonalds

Starbucks

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview - Setting the Scene



3. Consumer Views - Key Trend Drivers



4. Key Players - Leading Global Coffee Manufacturers



5. Case Studies - Defining Operators in the Coffee Market



6. What Next?



7. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l5dgur

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.