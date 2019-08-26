Global Grow Light Market Outlook 2019-2023 with Gavita International, General Electric, Iwasaki Electric, OSRAM Licht, and Signify Dominating
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grow Light Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growing popularity of urban agriculture
Governments, organizations, and individuals have been focusing on innovating farming techniques, such as urban farming due to the shortage of arable land and water.
The growing adoption of urban agriculture such as vertical farming, is a practice of producing vegetables in vertically stacked layers or surfaces that may be integrated into structures and skyscrapers. Grow light solutions are being increasingly adopted in urban agriculture projects to reduce the dependency on natural light sources.
With rapid advances in LED grow lights, urban farmers can replicate natural light wavelengths and color components to facilitate plant growth. This will lead to the expansion of the global grow light market at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period.
The rising popularity of hydroponic farming systems
The demand for hydroponic farming systems is one of the major grow light market trends that have increased the sale of CFL, HID, HPS and LED grow light solutions. Hydroponic systems refer to the method of growing plants without any soil or compost.
Gardeners are opting for electrical illumination for indoor farming applications. This growing popularity of hydroponic farming systems is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
This market report looks at factors such as growing popularity of urban culture, advances in LED lighting technology for horticulture applications, and growing emphasis on expansion of horticulture projects and product offerings.
However, high ownership for grow lights, constraints related to lighting complexities and crop range, and stringent regulations in North America and Europe may hamper the growth of the grow light industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The grow light market analysis considers sales from HID lights, LED lights, fluorescent lights, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of grow light in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the HID light segment had a significant market share. However, the LED light segment will have the largest market share during the forecast period. Factors such as high energy efficiency of LED lights and their long lamp life will play a significant role in the LED light segment to change its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global grow light market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading grow light manufacturers, that include:
- Gavita International B.V.
- General Electric Co.
- Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd.
- OSRAM Licht AG
- Signify N.V.
Also, the grow light market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- HID lights - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- LED lights - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Fluorescent lights - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Application of grow lights in plant disease detection and monitoring
- Rising popularity of hydroponic farming systems
- Rising prominence of IoT in grow light technology
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Gavita International B.V.
- General Electric Co.
- Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd.
- OSRAM Licht AG
- Signify N.V.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n7pe27
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.