Global Grow Light Market Outlook 2019-2023 with Gavita International, General Electric, Iwasaki Electric, OSRAM Licht, and Signify Dominating

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grow Light Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing popularity of urban agriculture



Governments, organizations, and individuals have been focusing on innovating farming techniques, such as urban farming due to the shortage of arable land and water.



The growing adoption of urban agriculture such as vertical farming, is a practice of producing vegetables in vertically stacked layers or surfaces that may be integrated into structures and skyscrapers. Grow light solutions are being increasingly adopted in urban agriculture projects to reduce the dependency on natural light sources.



With rapid advances in LED grow lights, urban farmers can replicate natural light wavelengths and color components to facilitate plant growth. This will lead to the expansion of the global grow light market at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period.



The rising popularity of hydroponic farming systems



The demand for hydroponic farming systems is one of the major grow light market trends that have increased the sale of CFL, HID, HPS and LED grow light solutions. Hydroponic systems refer to the method of growing plants without any soil or compost.



Gardeners are opting for electrical illumination for indoor farming applications. This growing popularity of hydroponic farming systems is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



This market report looks at factors such as growing popularity of urban culture, advances in LED lighting technology for horticulture applications, and growing emphasis on expansion of horticulture projects and product offerings.



However, high ownership for grow lights, constraints related to lighting complexities and crop range, and stringent regulations in North America and Europe may hamper the growth of the grow light industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The grow light market analysis considers sales from HID lights, LED lights, fluorescent lights, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of grow light in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the HID light segment had a significant market share. However, the LED light segment will have the largest market share during the forecast period. Factors such as high energy efficiency of LED lights and their long lamp life will play a significant role in the LED light segment to change its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global grow light market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading grow light manufacturers, that include:



Gavita International B.V.

General Electric Co.

Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd.

OSRAM Licht AG

Signify N.V.

Also, the grow light market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

HID lights - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

LED lights - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Fluorescent lights - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Application of grow lights in plant disease detection and monitoring

Rising popularity of hydroponic farming systems

Rising prominence of IoT in grow light technology

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Gavita International B.V.

General Electric Co.

Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd.

OSRAM Licht AG

Signify N.V.

